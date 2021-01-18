Some of us, to repeat, some of us, believe a flaw exists in modern technology, the flaw is being “easy.” The extrapolation means when things are easy, whether food, travel, plastic wrap, other things happen. Some of the bad things like climate change happen because some things become too easy, species disappear because some things are too easy. I remember when a car required a person to know how to start on a cold winter morning, prayer often involved.
I have owned many vehicles in my life, cars, trucks, to include a spectacular genus known as the potato truck, all required a heightened degree of Christian prayer to make start, or in the case of potato trucks, stop. Where down-shifting was a required skill, to include the truck having an anchor, and knowing when to throw it.
Modern cars come with all manner of invisible aids, fuel injectors, throttle bodies, high voltage pressure, solid state ignition, software is in everything, variable valve timing, even the driver’s seat has a memory to where your hind end is most comfortable.
I cut my automotive teeth at six volts, when headlights were rated in candle power with about the same effect on any dark night as Liberace’s candelabra. Once tractors came equipped with cranks, and pickup trucks were generously classified as internal combustion. Perhaps internal combustion from May to September, after that it was something else.
Uncle Harold was not a real uncle, rather this honorarium was what rural townships affixed to certain persons. Uncle Harold was such a person. Uncle Harold owned a Case Model DC tractor as came from the factory in pumpkin patch coloration. The Case Model DC was well known for its extended and quite daring proboscis that some engineer had divined as beneficial to agriculture. The long nose of the Model DC necessitated a special long-shank crank that because of its extraordinary length won’t fit the tractor’s fender. The crank’s fate was thus to be stored remotely. From May to September the 6 volt starter and magneto happily sufficed to start, but come winter that tractor all but abandoned internal combustion, by which time the prayer was involved.
Uncle Harold was not merely a barrel-chested man but barrel-everywhere else as well. Harold was a man of deliberate inertia. Uncle Harold once used his finger as a hitch pin when the steel bolt was absent. Uncle Harold believed in the axiom that love conquered all and why he was so deliberate to avoid love. He earnestly believed the shortest distance between any two points was a straight line as explained why he chased the cows home every night on the town road. During the summer Uncle Harold slept in his clothes to avoid the bother of removing them for just a few hours. In the summer Uncle Harold milked his cows in the field, the vacuum supplied by the tractor. Why bother the cows with a long trek to the barn when what was needed was a hay wagon for the milkers and milk cans. Besides, the manure was left in the field.
The Case Model DC was like most of the tractors of that golden age of tractordom, manufactured mostly of cast iron. Clearly to the goal of being indestructible, and the theory that cast iron provided tonnage for traction, this what a tractor is all about.
At any temperature below 32 degrees, the Case Model suffered a biologic allergic reaction to starting, nevermind some say tractors aren’t living creatures. Once hand-starting was believed a contagious disease and hand-crank vehicles were not to be put in the same shed with battery start vehicles. Our dad favored Allis Chalmers tractors on the premise that they were less contagious than was the Model DC. The tractor whose weird hand crank was routinely misplaced. It is one thing to hand start a tractor, it is another to find the crank.
Uncle Harold, the straight-line fellow he was, solved winter starting in an obvious way. Every cold morning he built a campfire under his Model DC, a fire that was in theory contained in a large washtub. To the tub he attached a rope such that the tub could be pulled away when the tractor was warm and the electric starter engaged. With this treatment the Model DC started pretty much as well as in mid-July, content with the paltry voltage available at minus ten degrees.
Uncle Harold’s tractor starting directness was the envy of the neighborhood, as was his apparently fireproof Model DC. Besides the tractor seat, of cast iron, was now warm. Sometimes a little beyond warm.
Here where the legend of Uncle Harold should end, at winter starting safe ever-after at the price of six volts. The flaw here was the valve cover of the Case Model was also cast iron, its cork gaskets leaked oil, the word is profusely, engine oil is known to be flammable when equipped with appropriate ignition. Like a camp fire in a wash tub. The flanks of the Model DC engine were contributing factors, covered with oat chaff, sawmill dust, straw and probably a mouse nest, known to be flammable.
One morning Uncle Harold’s starting sequence was a touch too ambitious, the engine’s flank caught fire and flared spitfully as the spark plug wires ignited. Then just as suddenly the fire winked out, the sign of a truly cold morning. That tractor’s ignition wires were entirely skeletonized, if happily enough, still in place and the tractor obediently started. Downside being the ignition harness was now so delicate it couldn’t be moved at a speed above first gear. All that winter Harold’s tractor chores held the reverence of first gear. If for awhile the wash tub method became locally famous and the Case Model DC was not only a nice tractor but an art form.
One winter I used the Uncle Harold method, if with charcoal. It was 22 below at high noon. Instead of a Case Model DC, the victim was a Ralph Nader autographed Corvair in Minneapolis, the winter of 1969. Twenty-two below, at high noon. The experiment was my brother’s car. It survived, mostly.