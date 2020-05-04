I was raised toward the end of the work horse era. Dad had four horses when I was real young.
He had Belle and Maude. Belle was reddish-brown with a blaze face, very easygoing, and Maude, a black horse, a little more spirited.
Belle had a foal, Lady. Dad decided to pair her up with her mother, so he sold Maude to a neighbor. The neighbor didn’t like Maude, so Dad gave him Lady and got Maude back.
Dad’s other team was Jack and Prince, a pair of dapple grays.
Dad had a CC Case, with the four horses, but then he also bought a 9N Ford and sold Jack and Prince.
Belle was used for many other things. She was the horse of choice on the hay rope. When unloading loose hay, the hay fork was lowered down to the load and stuck into the hay, and the horse outside would walk ahead and pull the low hay rope attached to pulleys down to the hay fork and pull hay up into the mow.
Another job was to pull an old buggy for us and the neighbor kids. When Dad bought the farm, the owner left a buggy in the shed that he didn’t want. So dad told us kids we could use it. With her disposition, Belle was ideal to use. She gave us many rides.
Another time, we got a hold of a weathered old saddle, not much of a gem. My brother put it on Belle. As they were walking across the yard, the saddle slipped around to her belly with my brother on it. Belle stopped like a statue and never flinched until my brother got out safely.
Another time, Belle stuck her foot through the barb wire fence to reach for grass. Something startled her and she pulled back suddenly, and the wire went into the back of her front leg just about the hoof. Dad called the vet, and he gave her some salve and told Dad to keep her in to keep it clean. The first stall in the barn was extra large, meant for a mare and colt, with low side boards. The walking alley was right by it. Once in a while during the day, Mom would go down to the barn and stop by the side of the stall and look down and say, “Belle, how’s your foot feeling today?” Belle would lift her hurt foot up so Mother could see it better.
Years before that, Dad for some reason bought a stallion. He was in the field working with other horses and left him in the barn. The stallion liked to bite and was hard to handle. Mom went out, harnessed him and hooked him to a stone boat and went to the sweet corn patch to get corn for canning.
Dad came in at noon, and Mom said, “I got the sweet corn picked.”
Dad said, “How did you do that?”
She said, “I hooked up the horse in the barn.”
Dad said, “You didn’t use that flighty stallion, didn’t you?”
Mom said, “Oh, he was a perfect gentleman. When I said ‘stop,’ he would stop, and when I said ‘go,’ he would move ahead with the lines laying on the ground.”
As for Maude, Belle’s partner, my cousin from Minneapolis used to like to come out and stay a few days in the summer. He would get a neighbor kid with his dad’s work horse and race. A quarter mile from the farm was our one-room school house. They would walk the horses to the school and then race them back to our driveway. Maude never lost.
By the time Dad went to two horses, most of the neighbors were down to two. One neighbor has Buster and June, another had Colonel and Doll, another had Bob and Lady and another had Maggie and Jigs.
The last time horses were used on our threshing run was a team on the grain wagon hauling the oats from the thresher to the granary. All the bundle wagons were now pulled by tractors.
The last time Dad used Belle and Maude was, I believe, in 1955. He planted his corn with the horses, and the next year went to tractor.
Another use of the horses toward the end was hauling cow manure out to the fields by horse and sleigh. My brother and I would tie our little sleds to the back of the sleigh for a free ride. The big sleigh would make deep tracks, and after the horses broke into a troy, our sleds would tip over and we would fall off and have to run to catch up. Kind of cold but lots of fun.
When the uses for the horses ran out and with the expense of feeding them, the last two horses sadly went in 1957.