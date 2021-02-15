Editor’s note: This yarn is divided into two parts. Part one ran in the Feb. 10 edition of The Country Today.
The work (as a caddy at Elkhart Lake’s golf course, Quit Qu Oc) was easier but not as fruitful (as hoeing weeds from bean fields), as more experienced caddies were on call ahead of me as we waited for the golfers to arrive. Usually the beginning caddies would have to work with women golfers who were on vacation at one of Elkhart Lake’s resorts.
To increase our income, we would sell golf balls that we found when we were not carrying golf bags around the course.
You could request more money if you were an “A” caddy ($1) compared to a “B” caddy (75 cents) for nine holes. To make that advancement, you had to caddy nine holes for the golf club owner, Mr. Ed Leverenz, who decided if you should advance to be an “A” caddy.
I never did that because the ladies I caddied for were very generous with their tips. Plus, they always bought golf balls from me.
On hot summer days, when we were done carrying golf bags, we would go swimming in a quarry known as “BAB.” The water was always a little cooler than Elkhart Lake’s lake, which was always crowded at their famous Firemen’s Park.
While working at the golf course, I heard the canning factory was hiring young people to work in the warehouse. The pay wasn’t that great, but the boss said we could take three dented cans of vegetables home in our lunch pail at the end of our shift.
In between these jobs, I would babysit for the neighbors, and Dr. Baus, Kiel dentist, was the best paying customer. He had boys, so it was fun playing games with them until it was their bedtime. Plus, the good doctor always had treats in the refrigerator, and they had a television set.
The most enjoyable adventure was working at the Rexall Drug Store on Fremont Street for Mr. Lindsay. It was great because I could work there during the summer as well as after school and on Saturdays, and the pay was 45 cents per hour.
The job held several responsibilities, but being the “soda jerk” was the most fun, making milkshakes, malts, banana splits or just serving ice cream cones.
The biggest challenge was preparing a window display for the famous “One Cent Sale” — buy one item and get another one for a penny. To make the display more attractive, one had to use crepe paper that was stretched a couple feet that would surround the many Rexall products on sale.
Of course, waiting on customers, wrapping packages and making correct changes was a continual learning process, but collecting from newspaper customers previously was helpful.
One messy job was making syrup for the soft drinks. Once the sugar was dissolved in hot water, it was put in containers with proper flavors added, such as root beer, lemon, chocolate, cherry, etc. When the soda was ordered, you would pump out the sugary flavor and add carbonated water and serve the soft drink. The only drink we could not prepare was Coca Cola because their syrup was shipped in a large glass container, which was poured in the Coca Cola dispenser so everyone received the correct amount of syrup in their soft drink.
The final working adventure I would like to describe was working at the Kiel Theater for Mr. Morgan. This job included ushering people to their seats, keeping the younger children quiet and cleaning the theater when it was empty.
The cleaning usually occurred early in the morning before high classes began and vacuuming could take without obstacles in the way.
One morning, I found a wallet that was loaded with green bills. I did not know how much money was in the wallet when I was it to Mr. Morgan. He returned the wallet to the owner, using his driver’s license as an ID, and he was most pleased to have his wallet returned because he had just cashed his check at the bank before going to the movies.
Mr. Morgan was told there was $300 in the wallet, and the man gave Mr. Morgan five dollars, which was eventually given to me as my reward. What a pleasant surprise since I wasn’t expect anything, just hoping!
We also had working activities at home, which involved a huge garden and a large raspberry patch. We had so many berries I would take the quart containers to the local grocery store where the fresh berries were sold.
The most difficult job was turning the soil over with a shovel in the garden in the spring of the year, preparing the soil for planting the seeds of many vegetables. One soon learned how to use a shovel correctly as my father was the supervisor.
As one looks back to our youth years, Kiel was a wonderful place to grow up. Our education from elementary school through high school prepared us well.
It was an important part of our lives where many lifelong friends were made from Sunday school classes, confirmation classes and church youth activities. Our high school was small enough where one knew the names of all our classmates when we graduated. We even knew many students in grades ahead of us or behind us through the sports we played.
Many of these school friends, 12 of them, were together with me from kindergarten through our high school years. I was looking forward to our 68th KHS class reunion to visit with these many friends, but the coronavirus caused us to cancel the August reunion. Although we didn’t meet, we still have many special reunion memories from previous year of getting together as well as the working adventures I had growing up.