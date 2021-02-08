Editor’s note: This yarn is divided into two parts. Part two will run in the Feb. 17 edition of The Country Today.
With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 deaths in our state, county and city, one has enough time to think about the past while staying at home and trying to be healthy.
I’m reminded about the happy days growing up in Kiel and having the work ethic instilled in me at a very young age. I always though work was part of growing up since allowances were never a discussion in our home. We were provided with clothing, meals, shelter and parents that believed in discipline. With three boys in the family, discipline and work was just a fact of life.
If you wanted money, you simply had to work for it. Period! That beginning helped shape our lives into adulthood. One of my first working adventures was done with a push mower and shovel. We did not have motorized lawn mowers or snowblowers — everything was done by hand. In fact, one of my Christmas present was a new shovel!
The next work adventure was delivering the daily and Sunday Milwaukee Journal newspaper. We immediately learned the post office code of honor: Neither snow or rain or ice can keep us from making the daily paper route.
The newspapers were collected from each customer on Saturday, and then one had to send in the payments to the Milwaukee Journal Company. One’s pay was the difference between the money you collected and the bill you received from the Journal Company.
I learned this the hard way when I did not send in the money to the Journal Company that I had collected and a representative from the company visited our home. My father said that would not happen again, so my income was very small until the bill was paid in full.
The paper route was completed on my bicycle or by sled when the snow was too deep for a bike. My dad did help me secure a wooden box that we attached to the sled so we could keep the newspapers dry and did not have to carry the thick and heavy Sunday editions in the Journal paper bag.
Several offices were upstairs above the Rexall Drug Store building, and the janitor was kind enough to leave the door unlocked that led to the upstairs offices. This location was where the Journal truck would drop off the newspaper bundles so we had a warm place to put the Sunday newspaper sections together before deliveries were made.
It was also the location where the Milwaukee Sentinel newspapers were dropped off for other Kiel carriers. These carriers were school friends, so a lot of chatter took place folding the newspaper sections together.
As I recall, the Sentinel carriers were huge Marquette Warrior fans, and I rooted for the Wisconsin Badgers. I still think the Badgers’ Bobby Cook was the best player in the state, or at least a better player than any player on the Marquette basketball team!
As many oldsters remember, the Wisconsin winters were very cold. The paper boys certainly found that to be true, and one of my highlights on a cold Sunday morning delivering newspapers was to stop at the local restaurant on Fremont Street and have a Long John with a cup of hot chocolate.
One other memory of my newspaper experiences was collecting the weekly payment. This one particular customer only wanted the Sunday paper and would put the correct change in a small glass container near the door.
Sounds simple, just throw the paper on the back porch, collect the money and be on my way.
No, it was not that easy because the customer had a large Doberman Pinscher that was allowed to roam on the long and large enclosed porch.
Fortunately, on this particular cold Sunday, the dog stayed by the back door to the house to keep warm, so the challenge was to quietly sneak up to the porch, throw the paper, grab the money and quickly close the door before the Doberman came running down the length of the porch.
Most of the time I was successful. But one time I closed the door quickly, but dropped the loose change in the process. I never did find that one dime I was short as the change had fallen in a snow pile!
Another adventure was picking yellow mustard on Mr. Knier’s farm fields east of Kiel. Most of the workers were kids that went to Bible School in the morning and picked yellow mustard weeds in the afternoon.
On our last day of picking weeds, Mr. Knier was driving us back to Kiel, and he he stopped at at Brooklyn Corners, bought each of us an ice cream cone and paid us with a shiny new 50-cent piece for the afternoon labors.
It was fun pulling weeds with friends, and I knew we would have work the next year because none of Mr. Knier’s farm neighbors pulled any of their yellow mustard.
The work adventure I disliked the most was hoeing weeds in bean fields when I got a little older for 25 cents per hour for Mr. Klemme. Those bean rows were so long one felt we would never finish the job.
Mr. Klemme was a shrewd person, as he did not pay us daily but only at the end of the week. Receiving the “big” check at the end of the week probably kept us coming back for another week of hoeing. I soon realized this job was not for me, and I decided to go to Elkhart Lake’s golf course, Quit Qu Oc, and become a caddy.