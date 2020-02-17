Editor’s note: This yarn is divided into two parts. Read next week’s edition for part two.
Horses were so much a part of growing up they almost slip your mind.
Besides Fly and Spider, we had Daisy, Babe and Dan, who was Daisy’s offspring. We called him Dan after one of the kids at school because he had a mean streak. On the day it came to break him to harness, we left his halter on under the bridle, to which was attached a fifty-foot rope strung in such a way that we could throw him to the ground if he tried to break and run. A second shorter rope was tied back to Daisy’s mane, as she was large and slow, so she could hold him back. Things went pretty well and within an hour Dan drove and responded to the bit. He only kicked over the tugs twice.
Pat was another two-year-old we broke but he took a little longer. It turned out he had a meaner streak than Dan. Eventually we rode them both but not a much as Fly. We never owned a saddle but rode bareback, usually to and from the field with the harness on.
My Uncle Rob went down south to visit his parents when I was not yet twelve. A hired man was there to do the milking and make a little hay and I was there to help. I worked most of the summer for Rob and earned $12 a month.
On a Saturday night, the hired man went to town and forgot to come home. I got up, put in the cows and milked them. The hired man was nowhere in sight so I harnessed Jake and Rosco, loaded the trailer up with the milk cans, and got to the cheese factory by nine.
Dad noticed we were late so came up to see what had gone wrong. He was a little miffed when he learned I had done it all alone. But I loaded up the whey from the cheese factory and went back to the farm. I mixed the slop, fed the hogs and was just going to let the horses out when the hired man stumbled in about three sheets to the wind! He thanked me profusely and asked that I not tell Uncle Rob. I never told him but am quite sure my dad, Walter, did.
That same summer when I hauled the milk, the horses ran all the way home. I had the lines but could not make them stop. Almost like old Daisy, they tried to jump the gate by the barn. As we rounded the turn to the driveway, most of the thirty-gallon milk cans filled with whey slid off. When the gate was fixed we drove back to get some more.
Another time, we had supplied an extra team at Rob’s and I was driving them home with no implement behind. Somehow, I dropped one rein, and before I could retrieve it, the horses began to bolt. I hung on to the one line as they veered into the ditch. That was not going to work so I dropped the other one just as they chose a route on each side of a telephone pole guy wire and broke the lines that held them together. They galloped up to the gate to the barnyard and stopped. Not too much damage to repair this time, just to rivet and sew the lines again.
We used the horses to drag and springtooth the fields before planting. We used a three-horse team hitched abreast. You could rest the horses every round or two but it was also expected that you would gather field stone into piles for hauling off at a later time. Quack grass would gather under the drag sections and as we walked behind, we would lift the back of the sections one at a time to release the roots. The florist once asked Dad if he could gather up some of those clumps because they made great potting mulch, as good as sphagnum moss for moisture holding qualities.
Plowing with the sulky was much different from using the Fordson in that you could hear birds singing, the jangle of the tugs, and the ripping sound of the sod as it was torn loose and folded over. Of course, you had to be on the lookout for large rocks too. The plow would not trip but often slid over and around big rocks or stopped you completely. The horses quite often knew just what to do. Dad often said you could send anyone out to plow if you had smart horses. A little unnerving though was when the plow hit a rock and lifted you into the air as it rolled it out of the ground. The main thing I remember was the sound of tearing sod.
The tractor plow had a pin break unhook safety system for rocks. A length of hickory dowel was driven through a flat sleeve and a matching hole in the plow draw bar. It was not easy to get everything lined up perfectly when it sheared. The same system of wood pegs was used for cultivator shovels to keep from breaking off the shovel shank. We used to use two single row cultivators, then went modern and Dad bought a two row. Before going all the way with a tractor mount, we cut off the horse poles and pulled it with the John Deer General Purpose wide front B. One drove and one steered the cultivator which had food pedals, because horses did not always walk in perfectly straight lines.
Checking in the corn was a special talent. You had to pull the wire just so or your cross rows became crooked. Dad did that job, except for a round or two, when someone came to talk, then I got to try it out. Most of the time after the corn was up you could look across the field and see where it was. One of the neighbors would pull a four-row marking device both ways across his field, then hand plant three kernels at each intersection, using a hand planter.
We did not plant corn until the 20th of May so when we dragged the ground we often kicked off our shoes and walked behind bare foot. On sod, we never planted until June because cut worms would then be mature enough not to be a problem.