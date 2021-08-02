When my grandfather, H.R. Johnson, went searching for a wife at the turn of the century, he looked for a woman who could cook, sew, put up preserves, and raise his children. He ended up bringing Grandma Jettie, a 1906 University of Wisconsin graduate and schoolteacher, home to the Stateline.
Then in the late 1930s when my father, A. Vernon Johnson, came of age, his fancy turned to the ladies who had excellent culinary skills, could play “500”, volunteered at church, and managed a busy household. He found all of that and more with my mother, Susie.
Farm women have always been known for their ability to juggle multiple roles, but World War II changed the perception for many. The men went off to war or provided the food, ammunition, or supplies for the military. In turn the women supported the war effort through paid work or volunteerism.
Now I don’t know if it was the influence of two strong women in my life, or if it was just the changing of times, but I just always believed that I would go off to college when I graduated from high school. So, 60 years ago in 1961, this 17-year-old farm girl graduated from Clinton High School, participated in the Rock County Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair with successful sheep, dairy, and culinary projects, retired as Rock County Honey Queen, and sold my market lamb for a highly respectable $.80/lb.
I am off to college
Career choices were still very limited for girls in the early ‘60s. Women were encouraged to enter the professions of teaching, nursing, secretarial skills, or hair styling. I chose Elementary Education for my career path.
My older brother, David, was a sophomore at the Wisconsin State College at Platteville. I visited a couple other schools; however, it only made sense that I would follow him to Grant County. Plus, he had a Ford Falcon for transportation on weekends if needed.
It didn’t take me long to figure out that I would not be happy as an elementary school teacher. I really liked the Biology/Life Sciences, and I couldn’t see any reason for not enrolling in Animal Sciences or Dairy Science classes. Agriculture classes had not been an option for me in high school, but Platteville had a whole array of classes that would be of interest. There was even a flock of Cheviot sheep at the campus farm down past the cemetery, and I visited them often.
I transferred out of Elementary Education and jumped into the Life Science/Agriculture areas of study. I didn’t ask, I just did it!
A new semester begins
January 24, 1962, marked the start of the second semester of my freshman year, and I was ready to head to Room C1 in the Agriculture building. Dairy Science with Professor Jacka would be my first class in this new field of study.
I really would have liked to have gone unnoticed; however, Mr. Jacka happily introduced me to the rest of the class with great fanfare. He proceeded to relate the fate of the last young woman, Sally, who had been enrolled in Agriculture in 1952-53. Professor Jacka went on to share that it had been 10 years since there had been a woman enrolled in the Ag program. He explained that this very capable woman had fallen in love with an engineer from the civil engineering department, and that the “Aggies” had never been able to live it down after she married the engineer. Jacka suggested “that the men never let it happen again.” I know my face was really, really, red.
The first week was the hardest, but I could judge cows as well as many of my classmates and I managed to participate intelligently enough in class to maintain credibility. Class work was interesting, and the topics were easy to learn or to recall from growing up on the farm. Feeds and Feeding, Animal Science, Vet Science. Advanced Livestock Judging, Meats, and Ag Econ all followed throughout the course of study.
Can I pass the test?
Probably the biggest test of all for me came when the agriculture students from the college went on a field trip to the Tri-State Breeders Association at Westby, Wisconsin. This trip was to teach semen collection procedures, sire selection, and new artificial insemination techniques.
My father and grandfather never allowed women in the barn when the inseminator was there to service the cows. Sad to say, my education had been neglected, and I had only a sketchy idea of how the A.I. process was done and little knowledge about the extraction of semen from the bulls.
Had it not been for my good humor and the general good will of my fellow students, I would have “died of mortification” more than once that day. I learned an lot about the Tri-State organization, the subject matter of A.I., my own resiliency and my peers Roger, Lyle, and Neal. I know that fellow classmates had a few good laughs that day, but they treated me well, and I survived.
1+1=2
By September 1962, another young lady joined me in the agriculture department, and it has become commonplace for women to follow their passion in the many areas of agriculture that are open to both men and women. Agriculture classes have been grouped together with the Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture Department at UW-Platteville, and women continue to make strides in a variety of professional roles in the school. Numbers of women enrolled continue to grow in the agriculture and life sciences, and women also continue to own and manage more farms throughout our state. Sometimes we just need to do it!