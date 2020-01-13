Ever since I was seven years old, I worked around the farm in my father’s shadow. As a seven year old, the first thing Dad taught me to do was to wash the udders and teats of the cows before milking them. As I gained more height and experience around the barn, I would carry milk to the milk house, feed the calves and help in cleaning the barn and feeding the herd of 60 dairy cows.
Now, as a 4’6”, 85 pound eleven year old, I was also experienced at driving the tractors when assisting in the field work. Throughout those four years, I had truly worked in the shadow and instruction of my father.
Then, on one Saturday morning in early winter, when I arrived in the dairy barn at 6 o’clock to help my father with the morning milking I found him looking ashen and gray in the face and feeling very sick. As best as he could and as fast as he could, Dad finished the morning milking and dropped off the surge milkers in the milk house and headed to the house.
After taking the milkers apart and dropping the pails into the wash tank, I headed to the house for breakfast. When I arrived at our farm house, Mom said that Dad had already gone back to bed. His instructions were that I should throw down some more hay for the cows. Mom said that it shouldn’t be necessary to call for help, thinking that Dad might feel better after getting some rest.
After breakfast, as I stepped into the barn, I ran through a checklist of what we would do on a normal Saturday morning, asking myself, “What would Dad do?” How could I do my best? First on the list would be to clean the barn, freshen up the stalls with new straw, and throw down more hay.
With the weather being fairly mild on this winter day, I decided to let the cows out into the barn yard so I could do a thorough job of cleaning the barn. After sweeping out the mangers, checking the drinking cups, and scrapping the back of each stall, I turned the barn cleaner on to clean out the gutters. With that accomplished, I threw down some bales of fresh straw and a larger number of bales of hay. With my jack knife in hand, I cut the twine off of the straw bales and spread fresh straw into all the stalls and calf pens. Then, I cut the twine off of the bales of hay and spread the hay in front of each stall. So far, my plan was coming together, or was it?
When the time came to bring the cows back into the barn, the herd just stood there seemingly ignoring me. Apparently, they enjoyed being outside. Eventually, after coaxing five or six cows into the barn, the remaining cows started to file back in to their stalls. With the cows burying their noses in the hay, I closed all the stanchions. Relieved, I thought that chore was done.
However, when I started making my way back to the house, I saw the steaming manure on the spreader underneath the barn cleaner chute. That wasn’t good because if I didn’t clean out the spreader the manure would freeze overnight.
After getting the Farmall “M” from the machine shed, I backed it up to the manure spreader. However, the hitch on the spreader was lower than the draw bar on the tractor. It would take some time and frustrations to get the jack stand screw handle to raise the hitch on the manure spreader. Now, I knew why Dad always hooked the tractor up to the manure spreader before taking on a load. My last anxious problem with the manure occurred when I arrived at the field to spread it. Being so short on a Farmall “M”, I had to stretch to use the clutch and engage the PTO. Then, as I throttled up the tractor, the manure started flying in all directions. Fortunately, I had the tractor in gear and left most of the manure behind me.
At our noon dinner, Mom said that she would be taking my little brother with her to get groceries in town after dropping my sister off for her Saturday piano lesson. With them going into town, and Father still sleeping, I headed back to the barn and climbed up into our 40 foot silo to throw down silage for the evening and the next morning’s feeding.
After having thrown a number of forkfuls of silage down the chute, I was now continuing to look down the chute to see if there was any light shining through from the silo room down below. When the light dimmed, I knew I was done. Then, back down from the silo, I loaded the silage and grain carts in preparation for the evening feeding. As I left the barn for my mid-afternoon snack, the cows were peacefully laying down in their stalls. For me, nothing describes contentment better than a herd of dairy cows resting in a warm barn.
After my snack, I returned to the barn and assembled the milking machines and loaded the equipment onto a cart and wheeled it out into the barn. When my father had not shown up yet, I fed the cows their silage and grain before the evening milking.
At 4:30 p.m., with that task done, and Father still a no-show, I turned on the vacuum pump and started milking the first cow. Having successfully milked the first cow, I decided to run two milkers, pausing to carry milk into the milk house when the pails were full. After about an hour and one-half, I was just finishing the milking of my 23rd cow, when I looked up and saw my father appear in the barn. When Dad asked me what I was doing, I pointed and told him that “all those cows are milked already.”
Tipping his cap back, he checked the last two cows that I had milked, and said, “Yes, they’re done,” with a questioning look on his face. I was very relieved as we finished the milking together.
After a late supper and a bath, it was already time for me to go to bed. Having started at 6 o’clock in the morning, I had worked hard throughout the day to finish my work by 8 o’clock this evening. As my head hit the pillow, I cringed at the mistakes I had made this day, but I was satisfied that I would not make those same mistakes again. More than anything, I was satisfied that I should receive a passing grade for my efforts today. Today, I became a farmer.
As I reflect on that day, I realize that my father did more than teach me how to do farm work. He also showed me the grit and determination that is necessary to do your work when no one else is watching, to be able to dig deeper and find your best. A farmer always knows that there is so much more inside all of us that can carry us through and then takes satisfaction from the fact that he did his best.