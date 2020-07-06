Growing up as a kid in the late 1940s and all through the 1950s on the farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County, we used the word “zerk” a gazillion times. But I had no idea of the origin of the name until I was in high school and would browse through the encyclopedias in the library.
A zerk is a grease fitting on machinery that needs oiling or lubricating so as to reduce friction or wear on moving metal parts. The zerk is installed on machines by a threaded connection, with a nipple connection that attaches to a grease gun. The grease gun forces a ball bearing in the nipple fitting to move back against the push of a retaining spring. The zerk is really a valve that opens under the force of the grease lubricant, then closes again when the grease gun is removed. The ball returns to its closed position, preventing grease from escaping and not allowing dirt and debris into the bearing. The zerk is actually a one-way valve, or check valve. That idea of a check valve should not seem strange. Our heart has four such check valves.
Oscar U. Zerk was born in Vienna, Austria in 1878, came in America in 1924 at age 46, and lived in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Quite the inventor, he held patents on quick-freezing ice cube trays, special brakes on trolley cars, leg-slimming hosiery, splatter-proof fingernail brushes, oil well recovery systems, vibration-free camera tripods, metal wheels and wheel coverings for cars, and over 300 other inventions.
He invented a coffee bean grinder for his kitchen, but never patented it, thinking it was not important. In 1900, Zerk helped design the first ever six-cylinder car engine. A patent for the zerk fitting was awarded to Oscar U. Zerk in 1929 and assigned to the Alemite Manufacturing Corporation. The zerk is the invention that made him the most money. By the time of his passing in 1968, it’s estimated that 20 billion zerk fittings had been manufactured.
Oscar Zerk was very much in the news in February 1954. Robbers broke into his Kenosha mansion “Dunmovin,” tied him to a chair and stole dozens of valuable paintings valued at $200,000, and escaped in Zerk’s own car.
A year later, a career criminal, Nick Montos, was arrested in Chicago, and given seven years for the robbery. Montos started his crime career at age 14 after dropping out of high school in Florida. He escaped three times from prisons in Florida and Alabama. Montos was the first person to be placed twice on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. He spent a good amount of time in Alcatraz and died at age 92 in November 2008. Montos was the oldest criminal in Massachusetts history. A bit of farm work would have done him some good!
Our machinery on the Oak Grove Ridge Seneca farm got a grease job before starting out and several times during the day. Our McCormick Deering No. 9 hay mower might have three or four zerks. Our 28-inch McCormick-Deering threshing machine had as many as 16 zerks. Between loads of oat bundles, threshing halted and the Massey Harris ’44 tractor sat idling. My brother Phillip or brother Bob would grab the grease gun and start down one side of the big machine with admonitions from Dad to “don’t miss any,” The grease gun spout was fitted over the nipple, the handle pumped three or four times, or until grease was oozing out of the bearing area.
These days the zerk is still around. Personally, I see zerks on the Precor exercise machines at Anything Fitness in my hometown of Tomah, Wisconsin. A few years ago, I purchased a TimeCutter Zero Turn Toro riding lawnmower. The swiveling front wheels are graced with zerks.
In many cases, zerks have been replaced by sealed bearings. Sealed bearings are lubricated for life at the factory. No oil or grease is loss and no dirt and debris can get in.
Oscar U. Zerk possessed an inventive and prolific mind. The tiny zerk solved a big problem, a problem of proper lubrication of moving parts. Zerk died at age 90 and is buried in historic Green Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.