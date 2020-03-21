There are two candidates running for County Board District 15, located in downtown Eau Claire. The incumbent is Nick Smiar. The challenger is Tim Krueger, who did not respond to the Leader-Telegram.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Smiar: I have already served eight years on the county board, two of those years as chairperson. In my professional life as a social worker, I have taught social policy, community organization, and administration for more than 20 years. I have experience as a therapist, clinical supervisor, board member, and executive director. I have handled budgets, program planning, policy formulation, and organizational management as well as organizational crises.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Smiar: Because of tightening caps on property tax levy and decreasing levels of state aid, the biggest challenge is financial. Our debt burden is increasing and is taking funds away from operations and capital expenditures.
A second and equally important challenge is in human services, which currently exceeds its budget because of unfunded mandates from the state legislature, a rise in demand for services in child and family welfare, due, in part, to the methamphetamine and opioid crisis, and a critical need for mental health services.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
Smiar: The county has very limited options. We instituted a vehicle registration fee last year; this will bring in about $2 million in fees, all of which is restricted to highways and reduces our bonding from $6 million to $4 million for roads annually. We already have a sales tax and cannot raise that higher. We receive income from timber sales but have reached a maximum in that area. We could go to referendum for operating or capital expenses as other counties have done, but it would be difficult to pass a referendum when there would be referenda from other entities in the county. The only real relief would come in the form of changes to Act 10, which limits our property tax levy increase to 2% each year. The current limit of 2% does not even take into account the annual rate of inflation. Unlike municipalities in Wisconsin, counties do not have home rule and are limited in regard to options.