There are two candidates running for County Board District 9, located in downtown Eau Claire.
The seat was vacated last December by former Supervisor Lydia Boerboom. The candidates are Andrew Carrillo and Emily Huerta, who did not respond to the Leader-Telegram.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Carrillo: I am a reliable, goal-oriented leader, and I never shy away from accepting responsibility. Once I find a problem, I will own the situation until an acceptable solution is found. I try to get to the root of a problem by asking the right questions. I moved to Eau Claire because I was offered a promotion with my company. My education and experience prepared me for my new position. I have now made Eau Claire my home. I have a fresh set of eyes to be able to see it in a way that others might have taken for granted. I want to know why something has been done the way it has been done or why it should be done in the manner being suggested. I do my homework. The first reaction to a situation may not be the right reaction. I would consider my role as a County Board Member as that of a collaborator of what will best serve the taxpayers of the County of Eau Claire on a long-term basis.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Carrillo: The current state of finances and lack of fiscal restraint will lead this county to become insolvent. Proper long-term planning is needed. Our credit rating will suffer, and should the need arise for the county to borrow money it will result in higher interest payments, which means the taxpayers will get less value for their tax dollars. Addressing main priorities and providing the taxpayers a clear vision of the county’s long-term direction is a necessity. An expectation should be set. This could be done with a budget that lays out a decisive plan, with a focus on paying down debt promptly.
What are specific steps the county can take to increase its general fund budget?
Carrillo: The priorities and direction of this county are unclear. This county needs to write a budget that focuses on paying off the debt promptly. The simple answer would be to cease the unnecessary increases in spending. The pay raises for County Board members at the end of 2019 is something that raises a concern for me. There are many important projects in this county, but there must be space and time given to take another look and decide if a project is a necessity at this time. This county will outspend itself shortly. We need to put a restraint on unnecessary spending to truly balance the budget. A logical fiscal mind can see that the county cannot continue to spend in the manner it has been. A balanced budget will be the key to moving the county toward the prosperity we would all like to have.