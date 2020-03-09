Eau Claire County leaders and staffers gathered Monday evening at Altoona City Hall to discuss civility and community engagement.
Rob Karwath, national spokesperson for the Speak Your Peace Civility Project, introduced the event that was intended to draw input from county residents, but nearly all of the 15 attendees Monday were either county employees or elected officials.
Naturally, the group discussed how to more effectively reach its residents going forward as the county works on its strategic plan.
“What we have to find is some way to generate more interest for this process,” County Board Chair Nick Smiar said. “It’s a good beginning, but there should be 100 people in this room.”
Karwath asked about the limited turnout. Smiar attributed it to many people not believing that civility or strategic planning directly impacts their lives.
“The secret is how to find whatever that is that generates that spark of interest and civic engagement,” Smiar said.
Deb Raehl, a Seymour resident, was the lone citizen participant. Raehl attended because she was interested in Seven Mile Creek Landfill and the impact it could have on property values for her and her neighbors.
“We are fighting tooth and nail for representation and for fairness,” Raehl said.
The event was the second of five Speak Your Peace community sessions. Two occurred Monday and three will take place Tuesday. Ideally, the sessions will help county leaders gain a better sense of the county services residents prioritize when they begin working in earnest on the county’s strategic plan after the April election.
Karwath said Speak Your Peace encourages attendees to actually speak their minds without worrying about being Midwestern nice, “which really means passive aggressive,” he said.
Speak Your Peace has nine tenets that stem from “Today I will” statements. The nine areas are: pay attention; listen; be inclusive; don’t gossip; show respect; be agreeable (open to compromise); apologize; give constructive criticism; and take responsibility.
“We don’t have the answers, but this is the toolbox that helps communities find the answers,” Karwath said.
Those in attendance were asked a few questions and discussed several topics as a group for about an hour, including communication and collaboration. When asked to think about best practices or solutions the county can borrow from other entities, Supervisor Carl Anton said more communication must occur so that people can collectively produce better ideas.
Smiar mentioned that a regular communication channel for citizens to express thoughts to county officials would be helpful but said he isn’t sure the best way to accomplish that.
Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt said bringing different entities and ideas together, perhaps in the form of a monthly meeting with different communities, could be beneficial.
“It’s not only helping us, but it’s helping everyone in the whole county,” Pratt said.
Pratt also mentioned the importance of creativity and breaking down silos of communication between entities to more easily help one another.
“You’re stronger together than you are apart,” Pratt said.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis said other collaborative possibilities include a juvenile justice group working with high schools, for example.
“There’s so much collaboration that would, as a community, give us a much better bang for our buck, and we see some of that, but it’s been difficult,” Pagonis said.
Tuesday features Speak Your Peace sessions at 9 a.m. in the RCU Eau Claire River Room; 1 p.m. at the town of Washington meeting room; and 5 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.