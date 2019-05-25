Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GARDNER, Steven L., 30, Eleva, bail jumping and theft Jan. 3, and possession of methamphetamine and second-offense operating with a restricted substance Oct. 12, three years of probation, $2,954 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LOKKEN, Shelby C., 27, 909 Fay St., disorderly conduct March 14, 2018, $543 fine.
MOULTON, Scott A., 23, Durand, disorderly conduct Dec. 28 and child enticement Sept. 17, 2017, three years of probation, $961 fine.
DEMERATH, Robert T., 20, 146 Tenth Street West, Altoona, disorderly conduct Nov. 13, $579 fine.
HANSON, Laefe J., 39, La Crosse, operating after revocation Sept. 14, $516 fine.
PETERSON, Shelby J., 25, Appleton, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 14, $518 fine.
JOHNSON, Troy, 45, Elk Mound, cocaine delivery June 9, 2017, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WHITE, Kaylee R., 24, Ashland, two counts of retail theft Jan. 18 and July 3, and criminal damage to property Oct. 7, two years of probation, $1,349 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DROZDA, Daniel J. 35, Medford, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BRANTNER, Chaz D., 23, Plum City, intimidation of a victim Feb. 8, three years of probation, $618 fine.
ROCHE, Donald E., 56, Blue Island, Ill., unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents Aug. 8, three years of probation, $1,168 fine, 30 days jail.
ROGNESS, Jonathan M., 33, 1128 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping May 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 26, 2018, one year of probation, $886 fine.
STRASSBURG, Taydisa M., 25, Stevens Point, bail jumping Nov. 2, 2017, possession of marijuana Oct. 31, 2017, and identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping Oct. 15, 2017, three years of probation, $2,490 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
McCALL, Quinton J., 27, Mount Pleasant, Tenn., license restriction violation Oct. 24, 2013, $505 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
DECKER Jr., Dennis K., 37, 13289 44th Ave., Lake Hallie, two counts of obstructing an officer April 5 and March 30, identity theft and bail jumping June 9, and burglary Jan. 2, 2018, three years of probation, $2,560 fine, two months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LAMSON, Eric J., 28, 1305 Jefferson Court, bail jumping and hit and run attended vehicle Feb. 13, bail jumping and theft May 4, 2018, two counts of theft Aug. 1 and 8, hit and run attended vehicle and disorderly conduct Dec. 31, 2017, and obstructing an officer June 29, 2017, three years of probation, $4,767 fine, six months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHECKALSKI, Gerald J., 30, Bloomer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated March 16, $516 fine.
LACAPA, Victor A., 21, 2507 S. Hastings Way, obstructing an officer Feb. 17, $443 fine.
MOE, Patrick J., 26, 910 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim Feb. 19, three years of probation, $1,086 fine.
DENUNZIO, Misty L., 38, Eau Claire, methamphetamine delivery Jan. 9, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 13 and July 22, three years of probation, $1,744 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.