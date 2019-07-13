Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SOLFEST, Diane R., 44, 1611 Western Ave., receiving stolen property December 2017, $603 fine.
DELGADILLO, Eric O., 23, Arcadia, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana April 6, 2016, and battery March 30, 2015, two years of probation, $1,289 fine, 15 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DALTON-RUTHVEN II, Eddy, 29, 226 E. Fillmore Ave., obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana April 19, $886 fine.
SANTIAGO SALVADOR, Jose M., 29, 4816 Kappus Drive, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 16, $443 fine.
STALLWORTH, Sir E., 25, 553 McDonough St., bail jumping Feb. 23, $443 fine.
NESS, Annelies M., 45, 2509 Keith St., tampering with or failing to install an ignition interlock device March 19, $642 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
RUSSELL, Angelica M., 32, Eau Claire, bail jumping Feb. 22 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 30, three years of probation, $1,136 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEGNER, Brandon G., 28, 1603 Clearwater Ridge Court, disorderly conduct and contact after a domestic abuse arrest Jan. 18, two counts of knowingly violating a child abuse restraining order Jan. 17 and 18, and battery Dec. 23, two years of probation,$2,515 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
CHRISTEN, Jesse T., 30, Osseo, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STOCKWELL, Kimberly J., 47, 224 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Nov. 4, $543 fine.
STENSETH, Rodney K., 56, 1103 Summit St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KULLMAN, Jon J., 50, 103 Platt St., disorderly conduct and harassing computer message June 16 and 17, 2018, $624 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
CIOKIEWICZ, Shaun A., 33, Stanley, bail jumping May 26, 2018, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
EWERT, Eric W., 32, Wisconsin Rapids, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs April 3, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SIEGERT, Megan N., 34, 3228 Runway Ave., criminal trespass Jan. 28, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GARR, James A., 45, Elk Mound, amphetamine delivery Jan. 7, three years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TRACY, Adam D., 18, 1314 Kane Road, non-narcotics delivery March 29, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BRADY, Samantha J., 54, Hudson, criminal trespass July 3, 2018, $503 fine.
TOMSEN, Jeremy J., 36, 609 Second Ave., possession of marijuana April 30, $443 fine.
SIMMONS, Shannon A., 38, 2110 Ohm Ave., obstructing an officer April 26, $443 fine.
MAASS, Donald K., 46, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer March 21, $961 fine, six months jail.
SMITH, Justin R., 32, Woodville, bail jumping Feb. 2, $516 fine.
EDDY, David F., 59, Merrillan, bail jumping Nov. 16, $443 fine.
BLEMKE, Nichole A., 35, Prairie Farm, operating after revocation Oct. 7, 2016, $446 fine.
MOYER, Trevor D., 32, 2135 Ohm Ave., disorderly conduct May 19, $543 fine.
LeSHOCK, Dustin M., 30, 3008 Third St., disorderly conduct May 22, $443 fine.
AHLER, Richard S., 36, 107 Randall St., possession of methamphetamine May 19, three years of probation, $518 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ANDERSON, Shawn A., 37, 1419 Nicholas Drive, bail jumping Jan. 15, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 2, and operating after revocation July 26, 2018, three years of probation, $1,579 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RASMUSSEN, Crystal S., 38, 3708 House Road, fourth-offense drunken driving Dec. 6, 30 months of probation, $2,513 fine, 90 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock two years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.