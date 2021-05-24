Just over 20% of young teenagers in Eau Claire County are partially vaccinated against COVID-19, less than two weeks after a vaccine was first approved for that age group.
One in five Eau Claire County 12- to 15-year-olds — or 977 kids — have gotten their first dose of the Pfizer shot, according to county data.
Eau Claire County is ahead of the state’s average of 14.7% of younger teens having received their first dose.
It's also edged ahead of surrounding counties: Chippewa County has given first doses to 9% of its younger teens, and Dunn County has vaccinated 12% of that age group.
Young teens in Wisconsin began rolling up their sleeves for the Pfizer shot 11 days ago, after U.S. regulators authorized and approved Pfizer’s request to expand the age range for their vaccine.
Now an additional 4,000 children between 12 and 15 living in Eau Claire County are newly eligible for the Pfizer shot, local health officials said this month.
People who receive the Pfizer shot must wait three weeks between doses, so the first younger teens to be vaccinated will start getting their second doses in early June.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the additional 4,000 eligible people will boost the county’s progress toward its goal of 80% of people vaccinated against the virus.
“Vaccines are especially beneficial for this age group that may often be in contact with younger family members who can’t be vaccinated, older family members who are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and other students their age through school and extracurriculars,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Health Department’s pandemic response.
Vaccinated kids also won’t have to quarantine and miss school or sports if they’re exposed to someone who’s tested positive, Boerner said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Children in Wisconsin who contract COVID-19 have rarely been hospitalized, but a few deaths have occurred. About 1% of kids under 19 who tested positive for COVID-19, or about 1,000 kids, have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Three Wisconsin children between 10 and 19 have died, according to state data.
The state in April saw an increase in the percentage of new COVID-19 cases that were in children under 18, according to state data. Starting in early April, new cases in all age groups except people under 18 began to shrink. (New COVID-19 cases in children began to decrease in late April.)
The Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infection in children during trials is “very, very good news,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department, at a May 12 press conference.
There are roughly 300,000 children between 12 and 15 in Wisconsin, Van Dijk said.
Nationwide, the U.S. administered the Pfizer vaccine to about 600,000 12- to 15-year-olds in the first week the shot was available to younger kids, Reuters reported.