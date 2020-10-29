EAU CLAIRE — As the deaths of four more Eau Claire County residents of COVID-19 were reported Thursday and 25 residents were newly hospitalized within a week, local health officials are pleading with the community to heed recommendations they’ve repeated since spring: Avoid gatherings. Wear a mask in public. Quarantine if you’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive.
Wisconsin is teetering on the brink of being overwhelmed by the virus’ spread, statewide health officials have said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday implored the public to voluntarily shelter in place, after the state set new records in new cases and COVID-19-related deaths.
Of metro areas where new cases are rising the fastest, Eau Claire ranks fourth-highest in the country, according to a New York Times analysis.
In addition to four new deaths in Eau Claire County from the virus reported Thursday, another six deaths were reported in a single day in neighboring Chippewa County.
“We’re at a critical point in our state and in our community,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday press briefing.
Hospitalizations follow case surges
Wisconsin residents are being hospitalized at a fast clip statewide. Twenty-five Eau Claire County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last seven days, according to county data. In a 15-county coalition in northwestern Wisconsin — including Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Saint Croix, Barron, Rusk and Polk counties — 112 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, 12 residents of that 15-county region are in ICUs. Nineteen are on ventilators, according to the state Department of Health Services.
“ … If we keep up this pace, (hospitals) will be overwhelmed,” Giese said, referring to Eau Claire County’s recent average of over 100 new cases per day. “We need to get back under 30 cases a day, at least, to be in a better spot.”
Eau Claire also has a regional health care system, and receives patients from many surrounding counties, Giese noted: “Our hospital systems have many people in them hospitalized for COVID-19, well beyond the Eau Claire County residents I mentioned.”
But Giese emphasized that if people need medical care, or have a medical emergency, they should still go to the hospital.
“They are not in a situation where if you have an emergency, you should avoid going,” she said. “Please go to the hospital if you need care.”
As cases have surged past 100 per day, contact tracing is also taking a hit.
“We want to let the community know that with our 100 or more cases per day, our team is frankly not able to keep up with basic core public health work you’ve been expecting us to do,” Giese said Thursday. “ ... At this point, we’re not even reaching all (positive) cases.”
If someone is told they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Department is asking them to visit the county’s website, covid19eauclaire.org, click “I tested positive,” and follow the directions to alert their close contacts.
“We’re not able to keep up at the moment,” Giese said. “It is possible that at least this week, you’re not immediately getting a phone call.”
New records
The county is averaging about 115 new cases of the virus per day, Giese said — a figure that only includes cases confirmed via lab testing.
The county’s goal: 10 new cases per day, or fewer.
“Our first thousand cases in Eau Claire County … took six months,” Giese said. “We’ve had more than 2,700 cases since early September. Thirty-one percent of our positive cases have been in the last two weeks.”
The percentage of the county’s cases that are affiliated with UW-Eau Claire continues to shrink. Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 26, 23% of all the county’s cases had some tie to the university, compared to about 45% in early October.
One additional person affiliated with the Eau Claire County Jail has tested positive for the virus, bringing the jail’s total to 11 cases. Ten of those cases have already recovered.
Wisconsin reported almost 4,900 new cases of the virus Thursday, and 51 new deaths from COVID-19. Another 193 people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday.
The state’s seven-day test-positivity rate was just over 27%, meaning about one in four people getting tested for coronavirus during the last week was testing positive.
It “signals we need to start doing something different in this state if we want to get a handle on the rapid spread of COVID-19,” Giese said Thursday.
In Eau Claire County, 125 more county residents tested positive Thursday. Nearly 3,000 of the county’s 3,656 cases have recovered, leaving 662 people who are active cases.
Sixteen county residents have died of the virus. The four new deaths reported Thursday were people older than 65 with underlying health conditions, Giese said.
A Wisconsin National Guard testing site in Eau Claire is open three days per week on the west side of Eau Claire, 6697 U.S. 12. The site is free, does not require insurance and is open for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who is a close contact to someone who tested positive. The site is open through Dec. 7 on Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People are asked to register the day of their test at register.covidconnect.wi.gov, or in person at the testing site.
A similar site, also staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard, has opened in Augusta. Testing is free and no insurance is needed. That site is open Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Augusta Senior and Community Center, 616 W. Washington St.