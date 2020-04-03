State and Eau Claire area health officials say that social distancing may already be blunting COVID-19’s impact on Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order went into effect March 25. It ordered nonessential businesses to close and people to stay home, and has a possible end date of April 24, but could be extended longer.
The state's attempt to “flatten the curve,” or keep the number of COVID-19 patients low enough that hospitals and ICUs aren’t overwhelmed, may already be working to some degree, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Eau Claire County has not seen a doubling of cases every two or three days, Giese noted.
“We’re still seeing increased cases, that’s not unexpected, but we’re not seeing it at the rate (yet) that might have been expected without this order,” she said. “We’re very early into that process though, and we will keep watching those numbers.”
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, reiterated Friday that data on coronavirus infections continues to show that the state is “flattening the curve,” the Associated Press reported: “We are flattening the curve.” Westergaard called it a “glimmer of hope that what we’re doing is making a big difference.”
However, the state’s case count continues to increase daily, and new cases haven't yet flattened out.
Identified cases in Wisconsin have risen to 1,916, an increase of 186 in the last 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health Services.
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin hit 37 as of Friday, an increase of six since Thursday. Those new deaths were in Dane, Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties, three of the state's hardest-hit counties so far, said Andrea Palm, DHS secretary-designee.
Eau Claire County did not identify any new COVID-19 cases through testing on Friday, Giese said. Its case count sits at 16. Patients range from high school age to people over 60, Giese said.
That figure doesn’t include people who live in other counties but have been hospitalized here.
The county has tested 789 people total; it is still waiting for the results of 155 tests, Giese said.
“These are only people who have been tested,” she said. “There will be people that are positive for this disease that likely we will not ever know, because they haven't been tested.”
Of Dunn County’s four identified cases, one person is hospitalized, and three are self-quarantined, said KT Gallagher, chief Dunn County health officer, in a news release.
Rusk and Barron counties reported COVID-19 cases on Friday for the first time — Barron has identified three cases, and Rusk one.
A University of Washington health research center projected Wisconsin would hit its peak in COVID-19 cases in late April, but Westergaard said Friday it is difficult to put a timeline on the virus. He noted that a COVID-19 vaccine “is going to be the biggest single advance in reducing the burden of this infectious disease,” but it will be a year or more before a vaccine is widely available.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425. The hotline is adjusting its hours beginning Monday, Giese said. It will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday starting next weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The new hours will be posted on the department’s website, coronavirus.echealthdepartment.org.