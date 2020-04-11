In early April, Marshfield Clinic pediatrician Dr. Robert Bullwinkel is examining far fewer patients at the Eau Claire clinic than he was in January or February.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S., Bullwinkel would see 15 to 20 patients per day, he said.
Now he’s seeing relatively fewer, but is still connecting to some of his patients using a different method: the camera on his laptop.
“I see the purpose of telehealth within the pandemic, (and) I think outside the pandemic there is room for growth,” Bullwinkel said Thursday.
Chippewa Valley hospitals and clinics have postponed non-emergency appointments and procedures, hoping to consolidate resources to better respond to a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
But scheduling more video or audio appointments is a partial solution for Bullwinkel, other pediatricians, physicians and specialists.
Video or phone appointments — commonly referred to as telehealth — are gaining steam during the pandemic, Bullwinkel said, while Wisconsin residents are asked to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.
Video appointments won’t be replacing urgent or emergency care, said Matt Schneider, Marshfield regional communications manager, who compared telehealth to “an extension of an office visit.”
Specialists and behavioral health professionals were already using telehealth, especially in rural areas where patients would otherwise have had to drive for hours to see them, Bullwinkel said.
But with newly-relaxed privacy regulations during the pandemic, care providers and patients are holding appointments using video. Sometimes both doctor and patient will be in their own homes; some doctors videoconference from the Eau Claire clinic.
“We did have a pretty robust telehealth program. The constraint was privacy,” Bullwinkel said. “We’re encouraging more of our providers to do it, not just specialists.”
New federal standards
A temporary relaxation of HIPAA rules is helping more patients get access to telehealth, Bullwinkel said.
The federal government announced in March it would relax HIPAA privacy rules around telehealth.
It won’t hand down penalties for noncompliance “with the good faith provision of telehealth during the COVID-19 nationwide public health emergency,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Now that privacy rules are a little more relaxed, we can use applications that wouldn’t have been allowed before,” Bullwinkel said. “Providers across the country can use FaceTime, they can use Facebook video chat, they can use these platforms that exist that allow you to use a one-on-one video chat.”
It doesn’t mean video chats are completely secure. While Bullwinkel said he isn’t as concerned about an outside actor gaining access to a video chat — Marshfield Clinic uses a popular video meeting application called Cisco Webex for appointments — clinics will warn patients that telehealth isn’t a silver bullet solution.
“We can lock (video) visits so people can’t come in unless we allow them … but other privacy concerns are a little more obvious than those,” Bullwinkel said, noting that someone could listen in to appointments on the patient’s end. “They need to be aware of that.”
New challenges
Many care providers are having to adapt on the fly to a completely different way of visiting patients.
“This has been lightning speed,” Bullwinkel said. “Once the rules became relaxed we were calling (our staff), saying, ‘You have to learn how to use this software. You have to get ready.’”
Video appointments aren’t for everyone. Patients who need a standard “wellness check” — an examination of the eyes, nose, throat, ears, heart, lungs and abdomen — can’t get that service over video. Kids under the age of two who need immunizations are also encouraged to come into the clinic in person, Bullwinkel said.
Marshfield Clinic is still scheduling some in-person appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It has rescheduled many of its in-person appointments to late May and June, but those may also be postponed depending on the spread of COVID-19 in April, Bullwinkel said.
But adults who would normally visit their physician for a diabetes or hypertension followup might be a good candidate for a video appointment.
“Those are common adult doctor visits,” Bullwinkel said. “A lot of those patients have blood pressure monitors at home, they’re monitoring their blood sugar at home. They do need a face-to-face encounter with their doctor to review their numbers and decide whether to adjust or change medication — all of which can be done with telehealth or over the phone.”
People who visit behavioral health providers for anxiety or depression treatment are also good candidates, he added.
Patients might also face cost hurdles. They should check with their insurance carrier about coverage of telehealth appointments, Bullwinkel said.
Medicare in early March was given the green light to expand telemedicine in outbreak areas, the Associated Press reported.
Another challenge? Access to internet, and the right device.
“Is their service strong enough to do a video chat? Do they have devices to reasonably do video chat, or enough understanding to do that?” Bullwinkel said, noting that he can still talk to patients over the phone if video isn’t possible.
There are silver linings: Some patients have told Bullwinkel they appreciate the convenience of not leaving their home, and are more comfortable in their own environment.
“We’re going to do what we can,” Bullwinkel said. “The providers really like it because they want to connect with their patients. They understand why we have to do this … but they’re really upset they’re not able to see their patients. We all do this job with that in mind.”
Other local clinics have also said they will offer telehealth appointments.
Some clinics and services at Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin are switching to phone and video visits only, starting Monday, Mayo Clinic said in a statement.
Clinics and departments switching to phone and video appointments only include Mayo Clinic locations in Chetek, Elmwood, Glenwood City, Mondovi and behavioral health visits at MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie, according to the statement.
Women who were planning to deliver at Mayo Clinic locations in Barron or Menomonie will now be routed to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for delivery, and are being notified of the change, the clinic said.
The statement noted: “If a woman is unsure if she can make it to Eau Claire, she should go to the nearest emergency department. While this change may cause frustration or inconvenience, it will ensure that Mayo Clinic Health System can maintain the staffing needed to provide safe and effective care.”
OakLeaf Clinics is also offering video and telephone visits to their patients, who are asked to call and schedule the visit, just like an in-person appointment, according to its website. Those visits will be submitted to the client’s insurance carrier.