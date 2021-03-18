EAU CLAIRE — The reality of facing a new pandemic hit Chippewa Valley public health experts earlier, but for many in Wisconsin COVID-19 emerged the week of March 16, 2020, almost exactly one year ago.
It was that Monday when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings of 50 or more people statewide. Restaurants and bars had to operate at less than 50% capacity. Within the next 24 hours, the state tightened gathering restrictions even further and ordered bars and restaurants to close indoor dining service.
On that Wednesday, Mayo Clinic and Marshfield Clinic health systems announced they were opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
By Thursday, Eau Claire, Dunn, Chippewa and St. Croix counties announced that they’d each found their first cases of the virus.
That day Wisconsin recorded its first two deaths from COVID-19. It was a week after the World Health Organization had declared SARS-CoV-2 a pandemic.
“At that point in time, our cases were related to travel,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, told reporters at a March 2021 news conference. “Much has changed now.”
The first Eau Claire County resident to contract the virus probably picked it up while traveling out of state, health officials said. The person was quarantined at home, doing well. A UW-Eau Claire student, returning to the U.S. from a study abroad program, was also one of the county’s early cases.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department began holding daily news conferences; city and county officials made regular appearances at those afternoon talks, asking the community to stay home, to stay away from large gatherings, to wash their hands.
“Most public health people that had been around for a while knew this was going to be a big one” by the end of January, Giese said; it took several weeks for the severity of the upcoming pandemic to set in.
“It did not strike me until later in the spring that we weren’t going to get a handle on this,” she said. “I had a lot of optimism in January and February; we’d dealt with novel things before, and we could get a good handle on it and slow it down, at least.”
Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, in January and February began looking at the county’s pandemic plans and researching past pandemics, notably the 1918 influenza pandemic.
“We have pandemic plans we do every year,” Weideman said. “This was different … a plan is great, but it’s always different to have a plan than to use a plan.”
KT Gallagher, director of the Dunn County Health Department, has worked in public health for almost 18 years; she worked during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and a mass vaccine effort related to meningitis, she said.
But “nobody had this awareness that this could open and consume so much, 12 months of our life at this point,” Gallagher said.
Exactly one year after the Chippewa Valley’s first cases of the virus, COVID-19 has sickened 11,000 people in Eau Claire County, more than one in 10 people. Over 350 people have been hospitalized. Another 7,000 have been sickened in Chippewa County, and around 4,500 in Dunn County.
And 229 people, residents of the three-county area, are confirmed to have died of COVID-19 since March — a grievous loss, Giese said.
“ … It’s been a year of loss,” she said Thursday. “Most importantly for those family members, neighbors and colleagues that have lost a loved one … I think the reality of that is hard to get our heads around. We’ve not had death related to a communicable disease like this in a very, very, very long time.”
The Chippewa Valley community, health departments and health care workers have faced stress, exhaustion, burnout and fear in the last 12 months, public health officials said.
The community isn’t out of the woods yet.
“We are still very much in the thick of the response,” Gallagher said.
Public health leaders also say there’s a lot of reason to hope — but that hope rests on getting people vaccinated.
“I do think we’re going to return to a sense of normalcy, but I think it will be a new normal,” Weideman said. “I don’t think it’s going to be the way it was in September 2019.”
Quiet summer, tragic fall
When the virus spiked in May and July in eastern Wisconsin, the Chippewa Valley avoided a similar summer surge.
When students returned to campuses and classrooms in the fall, albeit with masks and other precautions, the county’s virus tracking numbers rose. The county began averaging around 50 new cases per day.
The coming surge in October and November would dwarf that peak.
In the worst weeks for the Chippewa Valley and Wisconsin, starting in late October, Eau Claire County had well over 100 new cases every day, on average. That average didn’t drop below 100 new cases per day until a month later.
Local hospitals warned that ICU bed space was dwindling; public health officials begged people to stay home and avoid gatherings. Health care workers and first responders described trauma and fear, working overtime trying to keep COVID-19 patients alive and help them communicate with families who couldn’t visit. They feared bringing the virus home to their families, or unknowingly infecting their other patients.
“I don’t know if I really understood the duration until October,” Gallagher said. “That was definitely a lightbulb moment where we were looking at a duration that nobody had really expected. A marathon of public health emergency response, versus a sprint.”
Weideman describes it as a chaotic two months of fighting a tidal wave of cases with little warning.
“I remember feeling like we couldn’t keep up,” she said of the surge in Chippewa County. “Cases were coming in so quickly, we couldn’t assign them out fast enough. Then we got to a point where we didn’t have enough staff to cover all of them. It was taking us two days to call somebody who was a positive case, where before we could easily call someone within six to eight hours of seeing their case come through.”
In late November, new cases finally began to drop. Despite a small rise after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, new cases have decreased since then, although slowly.
Hopes for a long-awaited vaccine were realized on Dec. 15 when the first few doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Eau Claire.
Front-line hospital workers began rolling up their sleeves, and the Chippewa Valley started a historic mass vaccine rollout.
“A year ago, I would not have anticipated that we would have had so many partners working to figure out ways to do everything from vote, to go to school, to follow up on more than 10,000 communicable disease cases in a short amount of time, to having vaccines available,” Giese said. “I also didn’t think a year ago that we would have had this many Eau Claire County residents that have died from COVID-19. It’s sobering to also think that over that year, this disease has taken an amazing toll … it’s been hard. And I can’t underestimate the impact of that in any way, shape or form.”
A new stage for public health
The pandemic has deeply shifted how the community talks about public health, Giese noted.
“We are, in some ways, changed forever. Our language has changed,” Giese said. “The public health words that now you’re seeing in the newspaper every day, most people in the general public didn’t use that type of language on a general basis, (terms like) transmission or communicability or positivity rates.”
Public health “has had a stage that I’ve never seen anything like before,” Weideman said.
Wisconsin, and the U.S., virtually eradicated the influenza season this year. Gallagher noted that she’s seen a reduction in colds and mild illnesses that often knock kids out of school in a typical winter.
“I think that is because our community has internalized these public health principles that are very much front and center in the media, and in our lives,” she said.
Health departments regularly field hundreds of different communicable diseases, Giese said: Pertussis, influenza, chlamydia and a host of others. But dealing with a novel virus like Sars-CoV-2 is a unique challenge, she added: Scientists are analyzing the virus in real time — which results in official guidance that can change quickly.
“ … It has been challenging to deal with the reality that we are learning as we are responding,” Giese said. “The messaging challenges around that are hard. The constant change is mentally taxing on all of us in the community.”
Giese, Gallagher and Weideman all praised community organizations’ willingness to partner with them to fight back the virus.
“The groundwork that has been laid for years and years and years in this community, of ‘we are better if we work together,’ has made an enormous difference with this pandemic,” Giese said.
Health departments have always had strong relationships with schools and law enforcement, but now those relationships extend to local businesses, manufacturing and large event organizers, Weideman said.
“I think that’s going to really help the community in the next five to 10 years, from a safety and health standpoint,” Weideman said.
All eyes on vaccines
A return to some degree of normal life in the Chippewa Valley will pivot largely on people being willing to get the shot, health department directors said.
“In the near term, a lot depends on people getting vaccinated,” Giese said. “We’re hopeful that people in the Chippewa Valley understand why it’s not about me as an individual getting vaccinated, it’s about what we’re doing for each other.”
For a successful bid to reach herd immunity against the virus, there’s not much room to spare.
The current COVID-19 vaccines are approved only for people 16 and older; that’s about 80% of the regional population, Gallagher said.
To aim to suppress the virus through herd immunity, a large majority of everyone 16 or older would need to get vaccinated.
“We’re already starting with a threshold that will make it challenging to get to community immunity,” Gallagher said. “It’s a little too early right now to throw caution to the wind, but we’re all hopefully doing our part to get there sooner rather than later.”
In the long term, Giese also foresees local communities needing to repair social, emotional and financial trauma.
“People have lost jobs, people have lost relationships, people have been impacted in enormous ways, and it takes time,” she said. “I think in the short term, we’re going to see life differently, in the next months rather than years. But it’s going to take time to step forward as a community.”