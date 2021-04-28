CHIPPEWA FALLS — Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose to become fully vaccinated from COVID-19. However, a total of 678 Chippewa County residents, or 3.1% of those eligible for a second dose, have not shown up to get that second shot.
Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the health partners who are providing the vaccines are working hard to get those people to come back for a second dose, such as sending emails or making phone calls.
"There is quite a lot of effort to make sure people come back," Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 news conference.
People should get their second dose as close as possibly to their scheduled date, but Weideman stressed they can get it up to six weeks late. She said 309 people haven't gotten their second Moderna shot, and 369 haven't gotten their second Pfizer dose.
After a 10-day shutdown, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is again available in the county. Weideman said a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic is scheduled at the courthouse for May 12. While some people are cautious of that vaccine because of the temporary shutdown to investigate some side effects in women under age 50, Weideman said the appeal to that vaccine is it only requires one shot.
In the past week, 2,976 vaccine doses were given to county residents, down slightly from 3,060 doses last week, and down from the all-time high of 4,086 two weeks ago. The concern is the county is nearing the "tipping point," where everyone who wants a shot has now received it, and the county has to pivot to reaching out to the vaccine-hesitant population.
"We haven't reached our tipping point, but we are getting close to it," she said.
Weideman said health partners are getting creative on how to reach the vaccine-hesitant, such as bringing the vaccines to the public, like holding clinics at workplaces or in rural areas. She also is asking people to encourage their friends and family to get vaccinated, and assist them in finding doses.
Overall, 25,705 county residents (39.8%) have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 20,972 (32.4%) having completed their vaccine series. Over the past three weeks, the county has fallen behind the state rate, as 42.5% of Wisconsinites have received their first dose, with 32.4% having completed their series.
Roughly 82.4% of Chippewa County's seniors have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, up 0.9% person from last week's 81.5% rate, and up from 80.4% two weeks ago. Meanwhile, 274 of the county's teens ages 16 to 17 (16.2%) have now received at least one dose, up from 14.1% a week ago, and 10.1% two weeks ago.
However, Chippewa County has continued to struggle to vaccinate its Black population, with just 69 of the county's estimated 1,400 Black residents (5%) having received one dose. In comparison, 19% of the state's Black population has now received at least one dose.
Declining cases, risk level
A week ago, Chippewa County was reclassified as a "severe risk level" for the virus, a level that hadn't been reached in three months. However, as new COVID-19 cases declined this week, the county has dropped back down to a "high risk level," which includes a recommendation of no more than 15 people gathering indoors and 50 people outdoors.
In the past week, 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 208 tests (12.0%), down from last week when 41 people tested positive from 302 tests (13.6%).
Once again, there were were no new reported cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant detected; the county's total remains at five cases.
No new deaths were reported; the county's total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2.
Also, for the fourth straight week, no Chippewa County residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.