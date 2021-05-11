EAU CLAIRE — Around 4,000 children in Eau Claire County may be newly eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, if national and state health officials approve the shot for a wider age range.
Pfizer’s vaccine on Monday gained the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for use in 12- to 15-year-olds; it’s already approved for people 16 and up in the U.S. A federal vaccine advisory committee is expected to announce its recommendations today for using the two-dose vaccine in younger children.
Once the committee announces its recommendations, the CDC will consider the change and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will determine how the recommendation is added into the state’s immunization schedule, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“We expect that to happen quickly after (today’s) meeting, but we don’t know for certain if that will be late this week or early next week,” Giese said. “We anticipate it to be soon.”
Once the state’s health department gives the go-ahead, the Eau Claire health department will begin offering the Pfizer shot to 12 to 15-year-olds at every clinic where they have that vaccine available, Giese said.
That includes one of the Chippewa Valley’s largest vaccine sites — UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave. — which is administering the Pfizer shot. It’s open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Tuesday, when it will begin new, shortened hours.
As soon as the state greenlights the shot’s approval for younger children, Prevea Health will also start to offer Pfizer vaccines to children as young as 12 with the supervision of their parents, said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO. Prevea and HSHS hospitals are operating a large vaccination site at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie.
“We’re ready to go as soon as we’re given the go-ahead by the Wisconsin DHS, which is the last step,” Rai said. “Maybe by the end of this week at the earliest, or the start of next week.”
Children 12 to 15 will need to bring a parent or guardian with them to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Prevea, Rai said. Kids 16 and older will need a consent form signed by parents or guardians.
Anyone under 18 needs parental permission to get any vaccine, including the COVID-19 shot, Giese said.
“We will have the expectation that parents are present for the age group that will soon be approved,” she said. “We hope 12- to 15-year-olds come with their parents, and that their parents also get vaccinated at the same time, if they haven’t yet.”
The timing could cause a small wrinkle for school districts. The Eau Claire school district provided busing to Zorn Arena this spring for older students who wanted to get the vaccine there. The district is discussing that service with the Health Department for younger teens, since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses and the spring semester would end before students got their second doses, said Mike Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
“We will work very closely with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on future procedures for students 12 through 15 to assist our interested families and students,” Johnson said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. “While the students whose families choose to get them vaccinated during school hours may miss an hour of school, the benefit is that the student will not need to quarantine if he/she is identified as a close contact ... In addition, the vaccine should help protect the student from becoming ill with COVID.”
Younger teens received same dosage in testing
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine authorized in the U.S. for people under 18. It’s already being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up.
“This is a watershed moment in our ability to fight back the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president who’s also a pediatrician, told The Associated Press.
The Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. The agency noted there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 16 among kids given dummy shots. More intriguing, researchers found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.
The younger teens received the same vaccine dosage as adults and had the same side effects, mostly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills or aches that signal a revved-up immune system, especially after the second dose.
Pfizer’s testing in adolescents “met our rigorous standards,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said. “Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Other vaccine makers follow suit
Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects. Another U.S. company, Novavax, has a COVID-19 vaccine in late-stage development and just began a study in 12- to 17-year-olds.
Next up is testing whether the vaccine works for even younger children. Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun U.S. studies in children ages 6 months to 11 years. Those studies explore whether babies, preschoolers and elementary-age kids will need different doses than teens and adults. Gruber said Pfizer expects its first results in the fall.
Children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, yet they represent nearly 14% of the nation’s coronavirus cases. At least 296 have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. alone, and more than 15,000 have been hospitalized, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
That’s not counting the toll of family members becoming ill or dying — or the disruption to school, sports and other activities so crucial to children’s overall well-being.
Experts say children must get the shots if the country is to vaccinate the 70% to 85% of the population necessary to reach what’s called herd immunity.
In Wisconsin, 28% of kids aged 16 and 17 have already gotten at least one dose. In Eau Claire County, it’s higher — about 36%.
Polls suggest people are widely split on their plans to get their children vaccinated.
Three in 10 parents of children ages 12 to 15 said they’ll get their child vaccinated as soon as one is available; one-quarter said they’ll wait to see how the vaccine is working, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey from April. Almost a quarter said they definitely will not get their child vaccinated.
With the addition of 12 to 15-year-olds, “we estimate it’s about an additional 4,000 people in Eau Claire County that will be eligible,” Giese said. “ … Even though many young people don’t have severe symptoms of COVID-19 if they get it, they can spread it to others. This is an additional way all of us can not only protect ourselves with vaccination, but protect those around us.”
To schedule a vaccine appointment in the Eau Claire area, or to find a clinic accepting walk-ins, visit www.covid19eauclaire.com and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments.”