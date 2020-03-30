Census Day is this Wednesday.
That is the official date on which the government must try to get the most accurate count possible of the U.S. population.
Though the date is set by federal law as April 1, this is no April Fool’s joke, although the new coronavirus sweeping across the nation is upending long-planned efforts to promote maximum participation in the once-a-decade count.
“We had plans for a big to-do on Wednesday for Census Day,” said Anna Zook, a reference and digital services librarian at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
But that promotional event went out the window when the downtown Eau Claire library, like so many other public buildings around the region, state and country, locked its doors as part of social distancing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The canceled event would have had U.S. Census Bureau field workers on hand to answer questions at a mobile questionnaire assistance center set up at the library, which also had a laptop computer dedicated to people filling out the 2020 census form.
Library officials plan “to hit the ground running” by offering similar services, Zook said, as soon as they get the all-clear to reopen from Gov. Tony Evers, who last week imposed a Safer at Home order that requires Wisconsin residents to stay at home until April 24 unless they are conducting essential activities.
The outbreak and such orders by states and cities to stay home and avoid other people came just as the census was ramping up for most Americans, causing the Census Bureau to delay door-to-door operations and push back the deadline for wrapping up the count to Aug. 14.
Though coronavirus-related restrictions have put a damper on efforts to promote census participation, Chippewa Valley residents nonetheless are off to a strong start.
The Census Bureau opened the count on March 12 and began mailing invitations for households to participate in what is intended to be the first primarily online census by going to my2020census.gov.
As of Sunday, the national self-response rate was 34.7%, while Wisconsin led the nation at 42.7% and several area counties exceeded the state rate. Eau Claire County was tied with Outagamie County at 49.8% for the fourth-highest rate among the state’s 72 counties behind Ozaukee, Calumet and Waukesha. Chippewa County had a self-response rate of 44.6%, and Dunn County was at 43.6%, according to a Census Bureau response tracking tool.
The COVID-19 situation may have changed plans, but Eau Claire Complete Count Committee partners are finding alternative ways to promote census participation, said panel leader Pat Ivory, senior planner for the city of Eau Claire.
“Our goal is still an accurate and complete count of the Chippewa Valley,” Ivory said. “We’re still trying to get the word out.”
It’s important to get a complete count because legislative districts and federal funding are based on the updated population numbers generated by the census, he said.
Each year the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on census data. The money goes toward highways, schools, libraries, emergency services, medical care, community development and dozens of other programs.
Ivory cited a George Washington University study indicating the 16 largest federal funding programs provided $1,584 per person in Wisconsin.
“That’s the potential funding loss for every person not counted in the state,” he said.
Municipalities also use census figures when doing long-range planning for neighborhoods and services, he added.
Another key coronavirus-related change that could threaten an accurate count is the temporary closure of the UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and Chippewa Valley Technical College campuses, as many students have retreated back to their hometowns.
However, Census Bureau rules call for those students to be counted where they attend school, not in their hometowns, even if on Census Day they aren’t staying in the city where they attend college.
That’s a message that UW-Eau Claire officials are promoting through emails and social media posts since they no longer have in-person access to students.
The university’s Housing Department works directly with the Census Bureau to provide an accurate count of students living in campus residence halls, but off-campus students represent a bigger challenge, said Robin Miller, assessment and instruction librarian at UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library, which was supposed to be a community census resource before it closed.
“We’re trying to make sure students have accurate information,” Miller said. “We want to make sure they understand that everyone counts because everyone is part of this whole thing we call the United States.”
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library officials also are focusing on virtual ways to continue plugging the census such as highlighting links on the library website and sharing social media posts, but Zook recognizes those methods may not be effective in reaching people who don’t have internet access and might have relied on library computers to complete the census.
Those folks have the option of filling out a paper copy of the census questionnaire and mailing it in, submitting the information over the telephone or waiting until the library reopens, although that date is dependent on the progression of the virus, Zook said.
Most households should have received multiple reminder mailings by now encouraging people to respond online. Another reminder will go out in April to people who haven’t participated, accompanied by a paper questionnaire for those uncomfortable with responding digitally.