A safer-at-home order presents an obvious challenge for those with no home.
Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order that took effect March 25 was based on the recommendation by public health officials that the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to require people to stay home as much as possible.
Though homeless people, by definition, can’t seek safety from the novel coronavirus at home, several dozen a night normally find a warm place to sleep at Sojourner House in Eau Claire. But the tight quarters at the city’s largest homeless shelter make recommended social distancing nearly impossible, creating fears of a potential outbreak among the clients, as has happened in New York City.
Recognizing the risk, social services agencies recently teamed up to provide a temporary home away from temporary home for homeless individuals in the community.
Earlier this month, Sojourner and Positive Avenues, a daytime resource center operated by Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, began operating a 24/7 shelter at Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire. The facility, which has been averaging about 50 guests a night, is set up with cots for up to 70 people spaced at least 6 feet apart across the main surface of the O’Brien Rink.
“We wanted to find a way so our guests could be here around the clock while we’re dealing with the coronavirus threat,” said Brianne Berres, director of Sojourner, which is operated by Catholic Charities. “At this point, any contact adds risk for our guests and for other people in the community.”
Linda Cole, program manager for Lutheran Social Services, said leaders from the agencies and the community recognized the need for homeless individuals to have a place to hunker down at a time when public health officials are calling for everyone to limit their contact with other people. So not long after Sojourner moved into Hobbs, Positive Avenues followed suit and expanded its hours so guests would have services available 24 hours a day.
“With COVID-19 and the crisis we’re in, it’s critical to create an environment where people feel safe,” said Cole, whose agency offers mental health and recovery-oriented services for clients. “The people we work with are scared just like everybody else is. We try to help them understand that this is the safest place for them to be.”
Among other precautions, the joint facility is working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on proper spacing and sanitizing measures and conducting health checks of everyone who enters the shelter.
“We’re trying to avoid a breakout,” Cole said. “We want it to be very controlled so it’s a safe place.”
While a few clients chafe at the tighter restrictions, Berres said most of them have expressed gratitude at having 24/7 services under one roof — even an unusually high vaulted ceiling with a scoreboard hanging from it.
“At least here they’re taking precautions with people coming and going and we have the space to do social distancing,” said guest Duane Lunde, explaining that he started staying at Sojourner about two weeks ago after he maxed out his time at a veterans housing facility in Chippewa Falls. “Otherwise, we’d be packed in like sardines.”
Lunde, 30, is glad facility staff and volunteers are limiting movement as much as possible during the pandemic.
“The chances of catching this virus skyrocket as soon as you leave this place, so that kind of keeps people in line,” said Lunde, a U.S. Army veteran who served one tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan, where he was injured by a roadside bomb explosion during his last deployment in 2012.
Sean, a Sojourner guest since April 5 who asked to keep his last name confidential, was laid off from his chef position at an Ellsworth eatery after Wisconsin bars and restaurants were limited to carryout and delivery last month. After sleeping in a tent for two weeks before arriving at Sojourner on April 5, he is grateful for the additional space — and heat — in the O’Brien Rink.
“It’s definitely a plus for a lot of these people to have someplace to go during the day,” said Sean, 34, recalling that some homeless individuals previously would seek out a nook or crevice to get out of the wind in the five hours or so a day when neither Sojourner nor Positive Avenues was open.
Daily health checks and sanitizing efforts give Sean confidence the temporary shelter is a safe place to ride out the COVID-19 storm, he said, noting that clients pitch in to clean surfaces with bleach a couple times a day.
“I feel safer here, knowing how much we clean it, than I would out in public and going to a gas station or for supplies,” Sean said.
Sojourner, Positive Avenues, The Community Table and volunteers ensure that clients get three meals a day and have laundry services available. Staff and volunteers even coordinate socially distanced group walks so guests can get some fresh air, Berres said.
Regarding how long the temporary shelter will be in operation, Berres said the answer, like so many aspects of the pandemic, is unknown at this point.
“We’ll be here,” she said, “until it’s safe to move home.”