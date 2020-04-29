The Chippewa Valley Air Show at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and the Memorial Day parade and program in downtown Eau Claire have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also lost is the Memorial Day program at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
The air show, scheduled for June 13 and 14, was set to feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and a wide variety of other performers and static displays.
"Unfortunately, current travel restrictions and government advice surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to lose our military performers, making it impossible to host the high-quality event attendees have come to expect," said Tim Molepske, scout executive with the Chippewa Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America.
"While we understand this news is disappointing to our air show fans, sponsors and supporters, we understand it is the right thing to do," he said.
"The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, staff and scouts is our priority and always top of mind when we make decisions," Molepske said.
The Chippewa Valley Air Show helps support the Chippewa Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America by raising awareness of scouting programs across our local communities as well as raising funds for special projects.
Money raised at the air show also support numerous other nonprofit groups that volunteer at the show.
"The financial impact will be greatest felt by our camp properties that depend on the revenue from this great event to improve our camps," Molepske said.
"With our Cub World Camp Facility reaching 25 years this year, there are some important updates we needed and these will have to be put off," he said. "Our scouts, as well as more than 60 other nonprofit organizations, depend on this event to support our community impact."
People who already bought tickets or parking to the air show can request a full refund or choose to donate their purchase to the Boy Scouts. For tickets purchased online, refund or donation requests can be submitted at ChippewaValleyAirShow.com.
Tickets purchased at a retailer can be returned to the store they were purchased from for a full refund.
Questions about ticket refunding should be directed to info@ChippewaValleyAirShow.com.
The Memorial Day parade and program scheduled for May 25 were canceled because Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order runs through the holiday weekend, said Ron Martin, chairman of the Eau Claire Patriotic Council.
"We would not be allowed to hold the parade or program as we definitely draw a crowd that is larger than what the order allows," he said.
Some type of Memorial Day observance will still be held in Eau Claire.
"I am in the process of working out some details for some sort of Memorial Day recognition," Martin said. "I do not have details as I have to wait on some confirmations."
Martin hopes to make an announcement on a Memorial Day observance within the next two weeks.
The Memorial Day parade, which traditionally runs from Wilson Park to Owen Park, annually features bands from North and Memorial high schools, and Northstar, DeLong and South middle schools.
A Memorial Day program is always held after the parade at the Boyd Band Shell in Owen Park.
The Highground also canceled its Memorial Day Ceremony because of Evers' order.
"While we are cancelling the ceremony, the park will remain open all day," said Meranda Lelonek, events coordinator for The Highground.
"We intend to automate the reading of the names of KIAs (service members killed in action), which will be played on a continuous loop for visitors," Lelonek said.
The Highground will also reschedule the dedication of the "Lost 74" Memorial. The date has not been determined.
For more information, visit thehighground.us.