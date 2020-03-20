The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will continue operating under its regular hours but in a limited capacity.
The airport and associated industries have seen a significant decrease in business in recent weeks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport will continue to run two United flights per day to and from Chicago and remains open to private aircraft carriers. All public charter flights are canceled.
Airport Director Charity Zich doesn’t know the exact numbers of passengers on the Chicago flights but said the number is down compared to recent weeks.
Airlines ultimately decide if flights will continue to operate, so people with Chicago flight questions should directly contact United.
The airport has seven full-time employees who will continue to work regular hours. Zich said they have done an excellent job filling different roles as needed.
As precautions against the potential spread of the coronavirus, the airport has increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces; added hand sanitizing stations; closed some of its restrooms; and reduced seating areas so people are more likely to be six feet apart and practice social distancing.
During an airport commission meeting Friday, commission member and County Supervisor Bert Moritz asked about the impact the coronavirus will have on the airport’s bottom line over the next several months. Zich said there will be effects on areas that are passenger-dependent, which comprise at least half of the airport’s annual budget.
Like most business leaders, Zich isn’t sure how long or to what extent COVID-19 will impact finances.
“I don’t know that there’s any way for me to predict what that will be, other than to watch it and see where it goes,” Zich said.
Commission member Scott Francis estimated that it could take about a year for the airport to return to normal business operations.
The most substantial impact involves a large decrease in rental car business, an area where the airport receives revenue based on a percentage of total sales. Zich said the airport ideally wants its long-term parking lot full of vehicles and rental car lots empty. However, the opposite scenario is taking place right now, with minimal cars in the long-term lot and full rental offerings available.
On Friday, the commission approved waiving the rental car parking fee for employees of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties doing county business.
As of Friday, Hangar 54 Grill, the restaurant located in the airport, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery within a five-mile radius.
Zich said the fallout from COVID-19 is the most difficult situation during her time on the job.
“There are most certainly more challenges associated with this than many other challenges that come up in the aviation industry,” Zich said.