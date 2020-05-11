A protected member of the Wisconsin National Guard prepared to administer a swab test to a person during the COVID-19 free community testing event on Monday, held in the parking lot behind the Prevea Health Clinic at 617 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire on Sunday and Monday. Health authorities say the results of the 400 to 500 tests administered on Sunday and Monday will give them an idea of how far the virus has spread in the Chippewa Valley. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.