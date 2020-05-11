The first large-scale, short-term testing effort for the coronavirus in Eau Claire County wrapped up Monday night, and now health officials must wait between 24 and 48 hours for a Madison laboratory to test the hundreds of swabs and send results.
On Sunday, the first day of a Wisconsin National Guard testing blitz in Eau Claire, 216 people were tested for the virus at the drive-thru site in Eau Claire. On Monday, officials were hoping for “well over 200 tests” as well, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
While they wait for test results to return, authorities are bracing for a possible spike in Eau Claire County cases — which have increased by seven over the weekend, to 60 as of Monday.
But they’re also hoping the results of the two-day testing blitz will form a one-time snapshot of how far the virus has reached and give them an idea of how the disease will spread when the community reopens.
The roughly 400 to 500 test results will help Chippewa Valley health departments pin down how many contact tracers they’ll need and how many tests they must plan to have available as businesses reopen, Giese said.
“Our long-term strategy is not to keep the community shut down forever. It’s to give us a pause right now, build our capacity to do this containment,” Giese said at a Monday news conference. “This (testing) gives us an idea of how that might work moving forward and what we might see as we start testing more broadly.”
County residents who got tested at the National Guard site in Eau Claire Sunday or Monday can expect to get a result within 48 hours, Giese said.
People who tested positive will get a phone call from the Eau Claire Health Department. Then contact tracing will begin: Tracers will attempt to reach everyone that person has been in contact with, and tell them to stay home for two weeks to watch for symptoms of the virus.
Even those who tested negative will get a phone call from the National Guard’s office, Giese said.
The countywide case count will likely start reflecting the National Guard test results on Wednesday, she said.
The Eau Claire Health Department has 29 people trained to do COVID-19 contact tracing, “a significant increase for us” over normal, Giese said. If coronavirus cases spike significantly in the wake of National Guard testing, the county will probably call on the state’s pool of newly hired contact tracers for assistance.
“This is a disease that’s unprecedented in the number of people who are needed to do this kind of public health work,” Giese said Monday.
The county may need to hire and train more tracers when businesses reopen. Some national studies estimate between 30 and 40 full-time contact tracers are needed per 100,000 people, Giese said. Eau Claire County’s population is almost 105,000, according to a 2019 U.S. Census estimate.
As of Monday, 60 county residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Of those, 26 people have been released from isolation. In total, 2,849 people have been tested, and 71 tests are still pending.
The Health Department has declined to comment on patients’ specific ages, genders or more information, citing medical privacy rules.
“Our hospitalization numbers remain very small, so for confidentiality reasons we don’t report on this, but about 18% overall of state cases are hospitalized at any point for COVID-19,” Giese said.
More testing in Chippewa Valley
Chippewa County has identified 31 cases of the virus, with 20 of those cases released from isolation, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman on Monday.
The free testing opportunities aren’t over. Wisconsin residents with COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get tested for free at two National Guard testing sites, Weideman said. One testing site will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thorp High School, 605 S. Clark St., Thorp. The other is slated for Thursday at the Rusk County Fairgrounds, Rusk County Fairgrounds Road, Ladysmith, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the Rusk County site, people can call 715-532-2299 to schedule an appointment or simply show up at the testing site that day, Weideman said.
Possible symptoms of the virus are fever (a measured temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit), cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle aches, headaches, sore throats or a new loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Statewide, 199 new cases have been found since Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services. In total, 10,418 Wisconsin residents have been sickened by the virus, and 409 have died, nine new deaths since Sunday.
Flyovers to honor health care workers
In a tribute to health care workers and first responders during the pandemic, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing will fly four F-16 Fighting Falcons over several Wisconsin hospitals on Tuesday, including over HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
The Sacred Heart flyover will happen between 6:49 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, but that could change due to weather conditions, according to a news release from the hospital.
The 115th Fighter Wing urged people not to come to hospitals or gather in large groups to see the flyover, which is part of a regular training mission.
“Thank you to all of the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery store workers, first responders and the countless citizens who have come together to support the COVID-19 response,” said Col. Erik Peterson, 115th FW commander, in the news release. “We wish we could fly over every community impacted by this pandemic — but just know that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to serve with all of you — our neighbors, friends and communities.”
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.