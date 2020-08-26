EAU CLAIRE — Young adults in their 20s are increasingly making up a larger share of Eau Claire County’s coronavirus cases, according to county data.
As of Wednesday, almost half of all COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County are in young adults in their 20s -- 45% of the county’s 748 cases.
That proportion has risen from early June, when 20- to 29-year-olds made up around 25% of the county’s cases.
It’s also a contrast with statewide numbers. In Wisconsin as a whole, 20- to 29-year-olds make up 25% of coronavirus cases.
While Eau Claire County’s overall demographics are part of the reason why cases are materializing in more young people, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, outbreaks at various sites are also playing a role.
“We did see, early on, that age group had a number of related cases in some outbreak settings,” she said.
Young adults in their 20s interacting at gatherings also increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
“One of our biggest risk factors for disease spread is social gatherings,” Giese said.
The age breakdown of cases in Eau Claire County is still heavily weighted toward residents between 20 and 49.
Although 45% of county cases have been reported in 20- to 29-year-olds, another 12% of cases are in 30- to 39-year-olds and 11% are in people aged 40 to 49, according to county data.
Statewide data suggest the virus is far more dangerous for the elderly, who are hospitalized and receive intensive care at a significantly higher rate than younger adults with the virus. But young Wisconsin adults haven’t completely escaped hospitalization with COVID-19: 2% of cases in 20- to 29-year-olds in the state have involved hospitalization, or 378 people, according to the state Department of Health Services. Eight Wisconsin residents in that age demographic have died.
While 36 people in Eau Claire County have ever been hospitalized because of the virus, the Health Department has not released the ages of those hospitalized.
New cases
Eleven new people in Eau Claire County tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday, Giese said at a Wednesday news conference.
The county saw a 23% decrease in new cases this week compared to last week -- 60 total cases between Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, compared to 78 new cases the week prior.
But the county’s test-positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that come back positive, is still at just over 6%, where it’s remained for several weeks.
Countywide, 748 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Sixty-five of those cases are still active, according to county data.
The state’s seven-day average of new cases has “slowly been dropping for the last four weeks” since it peaked in late July, Giese said Wednesday.
“It’s good news for all of us that our averages continue to go down, but they’re still high compared to spring and early summer,” she added.