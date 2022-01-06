EAU CLAIRE — As the pandemic drives demand for local hospital beds higher, Eau Claire hospitals have had to depend on strategies to expand their bed capacity — though the biggest barrier to treating more patients continues to be staffing, officials say.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has renovated 12 skilled nursing beds into licensed hospital beds. It brings the hospital’s total number of licensed beds to 56.
After six months of construction to add, among other things, upgraded heating and ventilation elements and the capability to monitor patients’ vital signs, the hospital received final approval from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for the 12 new licensed beds, said Bill Priest, the hospital’s chief administrative officer. The DHS approval went into effect Thursday.
The 12 beds were formerly recovery beds. They’ll now permanently be used as medical-surgical beds — not used directly for COVID-19 patients, since those patients are treated in a different part of the hospital, but to serve patients recovering from surgery or who come in for other common conditions like broken bones, heart attacks or strokes.
“We felt we’d be better served using those beds as hospital beds, since it is very tight for hospital beds in the community,” Priest said Thursday.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire formerly had 44 licensed beds. It often hit capacity even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Priest said.
“With COVID, obviously, we’ve been at capacity and then some,” he said. “...I think everyone’s aware, right now, that hospital beds are tight. This helps us manage the health needs of our community.”
The hospital has had a steady number of COVID-19 patients over the past several months, sometimes as low as seven or eight, other times as high as 12 to 15, Priest added.
HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin, including Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, have also turned under-utilized rooms into patient care areas during the pandemic, HSHS said in a statement.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals in the Chippewa Valley have had to do the same.
At several points during the last two years Mayo Clinic has converted ambulance bays into temporary overflow spaces and expanded its bed capacity at hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Osseo and Menomonie, said Jason Craig, Mayo Clinic’s northwest Wisconsin regional chair of administration.
Mayo Clinic has also added inpatient beds in day surgery prep and recovery areas, Craig said in a statement.
Craig added: “Staffing is currently the most significant limitation we have in expanding inpatient capacity. This has been true for several years and is not unique to the COVID-19 pandemic.”