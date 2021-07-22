EAU CLAIRE — A record number of people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. last year, and overdose deaths jumped both in Wisconsin and in the Chippewa Valley in 2020, new data show.
Nationwide, deaths from drug overdoses surged by almost 30% last year, according to new provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It means about 93,000 people in the U.S. died of overdoses in 2020, a significant uptick from the 72,000 overdose deaths in 2019.
“This is a staggering loss of human life,” Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who tracks overdose trends, told the Associated Press.
Accidental overdose deaths also swelled in both Eau Claire and Dunn counties last year.
Eau Claire County reported 11 accidental overdose deaths in 2018 and 12 in 2019. That number rose to 18 in 2020, according to records from the Dunn-Eau Claire County Medical Examiner’s office.
In Dunn County, six people died of accidental overdoses last year. In both 2018 and 2019, just two overdose deaths were recorded, according to the medical examiner’s office.
A similar pattern appeared statewide. The number of people dying from overdoses in Wisconsin increased last year by 27%. Around 1,500 Wisconsin residents died of overdoses in 2020, compared to 1,200 the year before, according to CDC figures.
Marcie Rosas, medical examiner for both counties, said the increase in Eau Claire and Dunn counties doesn’t appear to be a typical fluctuation.
“If you look at 2018 and 2019, those are normal fluctuations,” Rosas said. “It might be up or down by one or two ... but we’re jumping by six in Eau Claire County and tripling in Dunn County.”
The ripple effect
Stress, lockdown and less in-person contact: The COVID-19 pandemic formed a perfect storm for people who struggle with drug addiction, said Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral health at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals and Prevea Health.
“Social isolation has resulted in people using more substances. We have seen that. That is pervasive,” Simonson said. “Not just opioids, but methamphetamine, alcohol, marijuana, all kinds of drugs.”
The closure of in-person counseling and support groups also likely hit people hard, Simonson said: “There overall has been no access to treatment … in March and April, most counseling agencies closed down. There was an access issue.”
Groups like Narcotics Anonymous held virtual support groups, which worked “great for some, but not for many,” Simonson added.
While western Wisconsin has a rising degree of methamphetamine use to contend with, it’s opioid users who have a significantly greater risk of overdosing, she said.
Opioids now account for about half of detoxification patients at the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, compared with just 10% four years ago, Simonson told the Leader-Telegram in October.
“There’s more and more easy access to (opioids),” she said of the Chippewa Valley area.
Lockdowns last year also meant people with drug addictions were isolated.
People who use opioids around others typically have someone to call 911 or keep naloxone, a medication that can treat or reverse an opioid overdose, on hand, Simonson said.
But social distancing meant those people were more likely to use drugs alone.
“People are overdosing and not having anyone there to administer the Narcan,” Simonson said.
It’s synthetic opioids, like hyper-powerful fentanyl — a drug the CDC says is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine — that appear to be driving most of the Chippewa Valley’s opioid overdose deaths.
Of the 15 fatal opioid overdoses in Eau Claire County last year, 14 involved synthetic opioids, according to figures from the state Department of Health Services.
Law enforcement and health care workers are increasingly seeing heroin laced with dangerous doses of fentanyl, Simonson said. That means people attempting to use heroin can unknowingly overdose on the much, much stronger opioid.
Local hospitals also saw the impact of more overdoses last year.
Suspected opioid overdose emergency department visits soared by 50% in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties in March through September 2020, compared to the same seven-month period in 2019.
By October of last year, thirteen people in the Chippewa Valley had died of opioid overdoses, according to preliminary DHS data. At least two more people would die in connection with opioid overdoses by December.
Tackling the stigma
State and local officials say they’re working to regain the ground they lost last year in the fight against drug addiction, especially opioids.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department, with a grant aimed at informing the community about the opioid epidemic, is developing a workshop and video series “about opioid basics,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, a health department public health specialist.
The health department is aiming to publish the community resources by this fall, Dillivan-Pospisil said in an email to the Leader-Telegram. They’ll teach community members what opioids are, how to recognize signs of an overdose, and where to get overdose-reversal medication naloxone, which is marketed under the name Narcan.
Though the stigma surrounding people who struggle with drug addiction is lessening, Simonson said some long-held cultural attitudes are also standing in the way of treatment and help.
“People have a belief that addiction is a choice, that people are choosing to use,” she said. “Nobody wants their life to be controlled by a substance … People who have a substance use disorder are moms and dads and aunts and uncles and kids and brothers and sisters, and we need to treat them like it. It impacts all kinds of people. It doesn’t discriminate.”
Leader-Telegram reporter Eric Lindquist contributed to this report.