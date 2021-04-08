EAU CLAIRE — One of the largest COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Chippewa Valley began administering shots on Thursday.
UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena has been temporarily transformed from a basketball fieldhouse into a mass vaccination site.
Health care workers were scheduled to give out 700 doses there on the first day of operation.
Before the site opened to the public Thursday, staffers and volunteers were setting up the 10 vaccination booths and making final preparations.
“Having a location where we will get 3,500 first doses every week is an amazing step forward for our vaccine efforts in Eau Claire County,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The new regional site is at Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave. The Pfizer vaccine, a two-dose shot, will be available there.
The shots will be administered three weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently authorized for people aged 16 and 17.
As of Monday, everyone in Wisconsin 16 and older is eligible to get a vaccine.
Hundreds of volunteers are pitching in at Zorn Arena to help vaccinations run smoothly, said Mike Knuth, UW-Eau Claire’s public information officer.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and UW-Eau Claire are overseeing the site, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Wisconsin National Guard staff are also pitching in.
“They’ve come from all over the country to make this happen,” said Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of finance and administration.
UW-Eau Claire nursing students are also helping get shots in arms.
“We have many very eager, excited undergraduate and graduate nursing students who are loving this opportunity to help with vaccinations,” said Debra Jansen, associate dean for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Getting vaccinated at Zorn Arena is free, Giese said. The site won’t ask for proof of health insurance or citizenship.
The site plans to begin giving out 700 doses per day, a total of 3,500 shots per week, with the capacity to administer more depending on supply. In three weeks, when people begin returning for their second doses, that number will double — 1,400 doses per day.
“We will have tens of thousands of people coming here to the UW-Eau Claire campus to receive the vaccine,” Crickette said.
"Sites like this one in Eau Claire will help expand access and reach the (Biden) Administration's goal of ensuring every American lives within five miles of a vaccine location," Kevin M. Sligh, acting administrator for FEMA Region 5, said in a news release this week.
Getting a vaccine at Zorn Arena
The site’s hours will vary, though it will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays for the immediate future:
- April 8-10: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday through Saturday, April 13-28: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday through Saturday, beginning April 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public should visit vaccinate.wi.gov to sign up for an appointment, the Health Department said.
If people don’t have internet access or need help signing up, they can call 844-684-1064 for help getting an appointment. The Zorn Arena site will not accept walk-ins.
To get to the site, people should follow Clairemont Avenue to Menomonie Street, which becomes Water Street and Summit Avenue. There will be signs directing people from Summit Avenue to the Hibbard Parking lot.
People should park in the Hibbard Lot, 1515 Park Ave. No parking permit will be required.
If someone has significant mobility issues, they can be vaccinated in their vehicles, but they must indicate that when they sign up for their appointment. Accommodations will also be available for people who need translators.
Giese urged people to show up to their appointment once they register.
“If for whatever reason you need to cancel, there is the ability to do that online. Please make sure that you do that,” she said. “We need (shots) to go in arms, and if we have people not showing up, it causes enormous challenges.”