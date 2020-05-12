It’s getting easier to access tests for COVID-19 antibodies, which indicates that your body has already responded to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in the Eau Claire area, but experts are hesitant about the tests’ broad usefulness.
Affordable Lab Tests-Eau Claire is offering an antibody test at its Mall Drive site for $199. Provisions Health in Eau Claire says its FDA-approved antibody test has over 90% accuracy, though it’ll set you back $195.
Interested people don’t even need to have symptoms of COVID-19, or a positive test for the virus, to get tested for antibodies at Provisions Health, said Amy Schlosser, the clinic’s chief operations officer.
But local and state experts say that the tests aren’t broadly useful yet beyond confirming if someone has been infected with the virus — and the tests shouldn’t be used to decide if it’s safe to go back to a workplace, stop social distancing or visit elderly family members.
“They are useful for providing evidence whether someone was infected in the past,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state Department of Health Services’ chief medical officer and communicable diseases epidemiologist, in a phone call with reporters Tuesday.
“The presence of antibodies doesn’t necessarily mean someone is protected or immune from the virus. There’s a lot of hope that’ll be the case someday … but it’s very important for people to understand the science doesn’t support that right now.”
There isn’t current evidence that someone who has had COVID-19 is immune to the virus, even in the short term, the World Health Organization warned on April 24.
State and health officials have repeatedly said the same thing: Don’t assume you’re immune, even if a test indicates you have COVID-19 antibodies.
“Really until we have a vaccine or a better understanding of antibody tests, people can’t assume because they’ve been exposed and ill at any point that they are protected long-term,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Tuesday news conference.
In the same vein, the state isn’t using positive antibody tests to determine if it’s safe for people to return to work, Westergaard said.
“Right now we see them mostly as a public health tool,” he said. “If an individual wants an antibody test mostly to satisfy curiosity, it wouldn’t allow us to make any decisions about whether it is safe to go back to work.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department isn’t recommending antibody testing “for broad use” right now, Giese said.
“What’s useful right now is to get actual COVID-19 testing to make sure we’re tracking disease,” she said.
Some Eau Claire area hospitals are considering antibody tests too − but all are hesitant about the usefulness of testing individual patients, at least right now.
Marshfield Clinic Health System has developed a COVID-19 antibody test, but there’s a lack of national guidelines on how to use the test to care for patients, said Dr. Kori Krueger, medical director of Marshfield Clinic’s Institute of Quality, Innovation, and Patient Safety.
“What we do know is if the test is used inappropriately, it can give false information and unnecessarily increase medical costs with no added benefit to patients,” Krueger said in a statement, adding that when more guidelines come, the clinic is prepared to meet the need.
HSHS Wisconsin hospitals and Prevea Health clinics are also “internally validating how and when to use the test,” the hospitals said in a statement.
Mayo Clinic Health System is conducting a “variable” number of antibody tests for research and to find COVID-19 plasma donors, said Dr. Janki Patel, Infectious Diseases Department chair at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
Experts: Antibodies take time to develop
After they administer an antibody test, which involves a blood draw, Provisions Health sends samples to a laboratory in Florida, where the plasma is tested for COVID-19 antibodies, said Provisions Health CEO Gwen Sweeney.
People can expect their results in 24 to 48 hours.
Studies suggest that most patients don’t develop antibodies until the second week after their symptoms begin, according to the WHO.
False positives are also a possibility. Antibody tests “may also cross-react with other pathogens,” including other coronaviruses that occur in humans, creating a false positive, according to the WHO.
So people who suspect they have COVID-19 shouldn’t immediately rush in for an antibody test, Schlosser said.
“We’re seeing sometimes it’s taking more than seven days to develop the antibodies, or for them to show up (in a test),” Schlosser said.
Provisions Health is also offering a program billed as “Return to Work Safely” on its website. In that program, staffers will come to a workplace and administer separate COVID-19 tests and antibody tests, Sweeney said.
Provisions Health has already conducted some testing at Wisconsin workplaces, Sweeney said.
Two different tests
Experts warn that antibody tests aren’t perfectly accurate.
In the past six weeks, “a large number of (antibody testing) products came to market in an unusual way,” Westergaard said: “Initially, a lot of companies could sell point-of-care or small antibody test kits without a lot of regulation, and the FDA recognized a lot of those didn’t have great data behind them, didn’t perform as well.”
On May 4 the FDA updated its policy on serological tests, tightening rules about the tests’ accuracy.
“It is a test that initially had a lot of problems, and many of the COVID-19 antibody tests were found to be not very valid,” Giese said. “ … The performance of those COVID-19 tests are not perfect. If people do get an antibody test, it’s not a perfect understanding of whether or not you have been exposed to specific COVID-19 disease.”
Health authorities have cautioned the public that antibody tests and tests for the active COVID-19 virus are very different.
A test for COVID-19 usually involves a swab in the nose or the upper part of the throat behind the nose.
A blood draw is needed for an antibody test. After someone has already been infected with COVID-19, the test may show antibodies, or immunoglobulins, in the person’s blood.
Provision Health says its test detects either IgM antibodies — often the first antibodies that form in someone’s blood when they fight an infection — or IgG antibodies, which can take longer to materialize in the blood.
Mayo Clinic Laboratories suggests people wait to take its antibody test, which detects IgG antibodies, until at least 10 days after symptoms start to show.
Antibody tests, or serology tests, are becoming more widely available across the state and are being used “in a wider range of settings,” Westergaard said.
“The usefulness of antibody tests is pretty limited right now, but they’re becoming more reliable in telling if someone has been exposed,” he said. “They’ll probably continue to evolve.”