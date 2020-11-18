EAU CLAIRE — Along with Eau Claire's public library closing on Monday, libraries in neighboring cities also announced they will not be allowing people in their buildings due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Altoona and Chippewa Falls public libraries began their temporary closures at the start of this week and expect to keep in-person services suspended at least until Nov. 30, they announced through Facebook and a news release.
Although both buildings are closed to in-person browsing, library patrons can stop by to pick up items they placed on hold.
Altoona Public Library requires appointments be made in advance for grab-and-go service by calling 715-839-5029.
Chippewa Falls Public Library does not require appointments, but will only allow only one person to wait in the lobby at a time to pick up materials during the building's regular hours.