Several business leaders, doctors and Eau Claire area officials made a joint plea Wednesday, urging the public to wear masks in public.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County public health director, spoke during a virtual meeting, donning a mask from her desk.
“This is partly to show we can do this,” Giese said of wearing a mask during her comments. “I can do this to partly protect those around me.”
Giese said the county saw five new cases Wednesday, and it has 10 active outbreak investigations. She said it shows the need to stress mask-wearing to get the virus under control.
“We are seeing numbers increase around Wisconsin and our highest have been in the last few days,” Giese said. “We can’t afford to be in a place where we have rapidly increasing cases like other parts of the United States.”
Facemasks should be worn outdoors when in a “shared space” around other people, she added.
“We wear in settings where we encounter other people,” she said.
Masks aren’t mandated at this time, but Giese wouldn’t rule that out in the future if cases continue to climb.
Giese praised city leaders and the Chamber of Commerce for urging the use of masks.
“Many in Eau Claire are wearing face masks, and I want to thank you for that,” Giese said. “Each person who is deciding to do that is making a difference.”
Dr. Richard Helmers of Mayo Clinic Health System also stressed the need for wearing cloth coverings.
“It is crucial as this time, to reduce the spread of this infection, to wear masks in public,” Helmers said. “It is important that as many people mask as possible.”
Eau Claire city manager Dale Peters said that the county is considered to be at high risk in four of five metrics compiled by the Department of Health Services. Peters said that if the cases aren’t brought under control, it can overwhelm the medical services and hospitals in the region.
Bruce Barker, Chippewa Valley Technical College president, said that masks are required throughout its campus.
“We know the pandemic doesn’t take a day off,” Barker said. “We can’t afford to be shut down. If you want your businesses to stay open, if you want your schools to stay open, wear a mask.”
David Minor, Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce president, said he trusts the health officials when they say face masks work to reduce spread.
“We are concerned about the economic standpoint,” Minor said. “Our businesses are going to go through closures again if we don’t curb this. We’re seeing that around the nation. Whether you like wearing a mask or not, respect those who are doing it.”
Giese added it isn’t hard to wear a mask.
“We know it’s a marathon. This is one of the ways we can run this marathon together in a more effective way,” Giese said.