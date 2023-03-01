EAU CLAIRE — More than a dozen people died of COVID-19 across western Wisconsin in February, according to new statistics from the Department of Health Services.
A total of 13 people died from COVID-19 from 12 counties in western Wisconsin last month. That is on par with January, when 14 people died from virus-related symptoms and the 11 deaths reported in December. However, the deaths in February are down significantly from a year ago, when 58 virus-related deaths were reported in February 2022.
St. Croix County reported four new virus-related deaths, while Chippewa County reported three deaths. There were two from Dunn County, and one each from Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Across the 12 counties, 1,162 residents have now died from virus-related symptoms since the start of the pandemic: 27 so far in 2023, 254 in 2022, 472 deaths in 2021 and 409 in 2020, according to DHS data.
Statewide, another 120 Wisconsin residents died of virus-related symptoms in February. The statewide total is down significantly from January, when 249 deaths were reported. The state now reports 14,280 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The number of reported cases has also climbed in the past month. The seven-day average of new cases is 517 daily. That is up from a seven-day average of 490 daily as of Feb. 1. However, that is down from a seven-day average of 775 on Jan. 1 and down from 860 on Dec. 1 and 858 on Oct. 31, DHS reported.
The state’s Department of Health Services shows 61.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed their primary series of vaccinations, and that number is unchanged in the past three months. Roughly 92.1% of seniors ages 65+ have received at least one shot. However, 19.9%, or roughly 1,159,000 state residents, have received updated boosters; that number is up from 19.4% a month ago. Eau Claire County (20.9%) is above the state average for residents having received boosters, while Chippewa County (17.7%) and Dunn County (17.1%) are below the state average.