EAU CLAIRE — More than a dozen people died of COVID-19 across western Wisconsin in February, according to new statistics from the Department of Health Services.

A total of 13 people died from COVID-19 from 12 counties in western Wisconsin last month. That is on par with January, when 14 people died from virus-related symptoms and the 11 deaths reported in December. However, the deaths in February are down significantly from a year ago, when 58 virus-related deaths were reported in February 2022.