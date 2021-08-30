EAU CLAIRE — School bus companies in the Chippewa Valley say they’re preparing to start the school year with a shortage of bus drivers, a familiar but intensified problem that school districts around the country are facing.
“We’re right down to the bare, bare minimum,” said Marty Klukas, general manager at busing company Student Transit, which contracts with the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts. “Before COVID we had about 205 employees, and right now there’s 177 on the books, which tells you there’s quite a swing.”
The company is anticipating having to get creative to cover shifts when workers get sick or need a day off, Klukas said. It’s making a marketing push via radio to attract new hires — which Klukas said is very unusual for the business — and the management staff are planning to fill in as drivers when a bus route goes unfilled.
“We’re going to start the year with all the routes having drivers, and that’s all we have,” Klukas said.
He hopes the business can add another 15 part-time bus drivers and another five to 10 part-time bus monitors, which would give it “some breathing room,” he added. Student Transit drivers work an average of 25 hours per week.
Menomonie Transportation, which contracts with the Menomonie school district, isn’t experiencing as acute a driver shortage, but a few of its longtime drivers have recently retired and it “could use some help right now for the start of the year,” said the company’s driver trainer Terry Miller.
If the company is still short a driver or two when the school year begins on Wednesday, office staff including the company’s owners will also pick up the leftover routes, Miller said: “But we don’t like to do that on a long-range basis. We’d like to have a driver in each of these slots.”
The company is short two drivers for afternoon routes, and several drivers for extracurriculars — including sporting events, which typically happen in the afternoons and evenings.
The pandemic didn’t hit Menomonie Transportation’s workforce as hard, Miller said — they’re not down 10 to 20 drivers like other companies.
“Hopefully they come in the door and they’re ready to train,” Miller said.
Shortage not a new issue
The pandemic has aggravated the shortage, but it’s not the first year local companies have struggled to find enough bus drivers during the school year.
“Last school season, I drove as a substitute more than I did the preceding six years put together,” Klukas said. “Almost every day I could count on being in the school bus.”
Student Transit trains new drivers for roughly two weeks, depending on the person’s skill level, before they can drive routes, he said. Menomonie Transportation’s candidates undergo a similar training timeframe.
Klukas said he believes pandemic-related unemployment benefits, along with some federal requirements for would-be bus drivers, are contributing to the driver shortage. Other people are simply intimidated at the idea of driving a school bus every day, he said, describing the experience as rewarding: “You get immediate feedback because the (kids) are unfiltered, usually. When you get to influence their lives in a positive way, it is absolutely a joy and it’s really fulfilling.”
School districts across the country are in more dire straits, hoping that creative benefits will entice new candidates. A Montana school district offered $4,000 bonuses and invited people to test drive school buses; a Delaware district offered to pay parents $700 to take care of their child’s own transportation, the Associated Press reported this month. Others are bumping up pay and offering training for drivers to obtain their commercial driver’s licenses.
A March survey of school districts, conducted by school ride-service company HopSkipDrive, found that 80% of districts that responded were having problems finding enough bus drivers, the AP reported.
“We’re always looking for good drivers. (The need) never goes away,” Miller said.