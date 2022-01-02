CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin saw several days this week of more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across the state, as the omicron variant continues to sweep across the country.
However, the percent of Wisconsin residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine increased by just 0.4% in the past week, which is an identical increase to a week ago.
Roughly 62.1% of Wisconsinites have at least one dose, up from 61.7% last week, and up from 61.3% two weeks ago, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.
One in five children ages 5 to 11 now has received at least one dose (21.1%), up from 19.8% a week agon. Meanwhile, 57.2% of adolescents ages 12-17 have received a shot, DHS reports.
In western Wisconsin, St. Croix County led the way with a 0.5% increase in the past week, while Chippewa, Dunn, and Trempealeau counties matched the state’s 0.4% increase. However, the rest of western Wisconsin fell further behind the state’s rate.
Taylor County (35.2%) and Clark County (36.7%) are still the only two areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold, and six other counties — including Dunn, Rusk and Jackson — haven’t reached the 50% threshold.
At the other end of the spectrum, Dane County (80.7%) remains the only county in the state to top the 80% threshold; Dane, Door and Menominee counties are still the only areas ahead of the national vaccination rate of residents with at least one dose.
About 73.3% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is up 0.6 percentage points in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, 85.5% of adults ages 18 and older have received a dose nationwide, also up 0.6% in the past week.
Roughly 62.0% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, up 0.3% in the past week, the CDC reports.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.61 million residents, up from 3.59 million residents the previous week.
Roughly 3.39 million Wisconsinites (58.2%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.38 million (57.9%) previously. About 85.5% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 76.9% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 61.5% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 56.6%, American Indian population at 45.8% and Black population at 39.5%. About 10.8% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”