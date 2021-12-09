EAU CLAIRE — At least four people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, and health officials and public health experts say a strategy of vaccines, boosters and masks must remain communities’ focus.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services announced Saturday that it had detected its first case of the omicron variant, a man from Milwaukee County who had recently returned from a trip to South Africa. As of Wednesday, three more Wisconsin residents had tested positive for omicron, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
It’s likely that not all of those people have traveled recently — implying that there’s already a low level of community spread of the omicron variant happening in Wisconsin, Westergaard said Wednesday at a press conference.
The variant has been identified in more than 50 countries and in 23 states as of Thursday, according to the CDC.
Eau Claire County doesn’t have any confirmed cases of the omicron variant, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the department’s pandemic response.
“The important point is that greater than 99% of the virus circulating is the delta variant, which we know well can cause severe disease,” Westergaard said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said this week that the state’s strategy “hasn’t changed”: Mask-wearing in public indoor areas, staying home when ill and getting the vaccine and a booster dose.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the same of its strategy. People 18 and older who’ve been vaccinated should get a booster shot, and those who haven’t should get the vaccine “as soon as possible,” Boerner said.
“The current and present threat in the U.S. is delta, and it remains delta,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, founder and director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, in a call with reporters Wednesday. “The growing threat — and it remains to be seen if omicron will outcompete delta — is omicron.”
Little is known
Data on the omicron variant is new and very limited at this point, experts say. Consensus hasn’t been reached about its severity; vaccinated U.S. residents infected with omicron so far have mostly been only mildly ill.
More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them had only mild illness.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.
“What we generally know is the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be. ... We want to make sure we bolster everybody’s immunity. And that’s really what motivated the decision to expand our guidance,” Walensky said, referencing the recent approval of boosters for all adults.
She said “the disease is mild” in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.
Omicron will likely spread more easily than the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the CDC has said.
The delta variant is about 50% more transmissible than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, and early data suggest that omicron may be between two and six times as transmissible as delta, Poland said — which, he added, may explain why omicron is “outcompeting the other variants of concern” in South Africa currently.
The best-case scenario? “Absolutely” a variant that’s more transmissible, but that causes milder illness, Poland said.
“We think that’s the long game of the virus, just as the 1918 influenza virus suddenly showed up and then mutated to be transmissible, but generally less virulent,” Poland said.
The vaccines’ protection against the new variant could be slightly blunted, with more data needed, experts say. But the CDC says it expects the COVID-19 vaccines to protect people from severe illness, hospitalization and death if they’re infected with the omicron variant. (Breakthrough infections in vaccinated people are “likely to occur,” the agency said.)
Epidemiologists and public health experts will not only be observing how quickly the new variant spreads, but how it presents in vaccinated, unvaccinated and previously infected people, Poland said.
“After increased cases, it takes a couple weeks to register whether there are increased hospitalization and ICU (stays). Then another couple weeks after that to know if the death rate will go up,” Poland said.
He said getting vaccinated, and for vaccinated people to get a booster shot, is the best way to proceed. Variant-specific boosters may eventually be on the way, but Poland universally recommended getting a booster dose now.
“The early, preliminary evidence suggests that that works,” he said. “...With the holidays, cold weather, travel that’s been unprecedented since the pandemic began, the lack of mask-wearing, only 65% of Americans immunized, only a third of those eligible for boosters have gotten it, that’s a toxic mix. That’s why the push and push and push, by all of us who understand this virus, to get people to get boosted with what’s available now.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.