The daily number of Wisconsin residents who have gotten tested for COVID-19 is seeing a slight uptick this week, and Eau Claire County’s chief health official says the county has already begun to test people with milder symptoms of the virus too.
“Our seven-day average in Eau Claire County has increased from 38 tests daily a week ago to 68 (tests daily) in this past week,” said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director. “About 68 people a day, on average, are getting testing now.”
A several-day blitz of testing in early May by the Wisconsin National Guard in western Wisconsin will temporarily increase the Chippewa Valley’s testing numbers. But Giese hopes local hospitals and drive-thru testing sites will keep ramping up testing into the rest of the month.
Local testing is getting a boost because more sites are beginning to offer COVID-19 tests, and for the Eau Claire sites that ship test samples to outside labs, many labs statewide are ramping up their daily capacity, Giese said.
More supplies -- including reagents, the chemicals needed to run tests -- are also coming in.
“We also know increased testing is happening because some hospitals are starting to reopen some of their surgical capacity,” Giese said. “In those cases, they’re testing everyone that comes in, symptomatic or not, prior to that surgery.”
Prevea Health and HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin are resuming some non-coronavirus related services and procedures that they’d put on hold in March, according to a press release.
Ideal number
The county hasn’t yet set a goal for how many people it would like to test daily for the virus, but health authorities are currently working on setting a metric, Giese said: “I think we all want to understand what the goal is.”
The county’s positivity rate -- or the percentage of people who are tested that test positive for COVID-19 -- has increased.
In April, about 1.1% of tests run on Eau Claire County residents came back positive. In the first week of May, it hit 5.59%, Giese said.
The state’s positivity rate has consistently stayed around 10%, according to DHS figures.
“Almost 6% of tests run in Eau Claire County are now positive. That’s one of those measures we don’t want going up, and it is right now,” Giese said.
Statewide, testing is also getting a boost.
The state has the laboratory capacity to run almost 15,000 tests daily, according to the state Department of Health Services. The number of tests per day statewide has ranged from about 2,800 to 4,000 in the past week, according to DHS figures.
This week has seen a jump, to about 3,800 and just over 4,000 tests per day on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
In March and April, tests were prioritized for very ill people or health care workers.
Now, with more tests and resources available, “we now do want people with mild symptoms to be tested,” Giese said. “The quicker we know someone is positive, and the more we keep their circle very small ... the less likely we’ll have broad spread of disease in the community.”
New cases locally
Eau Claire County has identified three new cases of the virus since Tuesday, bringing its total to 47 cases. The actual number of those infected is likely far higher, health officials have said, because some people show minor or no symptoms.
Of the county’s 47 cases, 26 are out of isolation, Giese said.
People with COVID-19 in Eau Claire County range from teenagers to people over 60. The Health Department has declined to comment on patients’ specific ages, genders or more information, citing medical privacy rules.
In the county, 2,461 people have been tested in total; about 80 tests are still pending.
Statewide, 8,901 people have tested positive for the virus and 362 have died, an increase of 335 new cases and nine new deaths since Tuesday, according to the state DHS. Those who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 number 1,694.
An Eau Claire free drive-thru testing site will be hosted at the Prevea Health testing site, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11. Testing is open to any Wisconsin resident, as well as people without health insurance or an established health provider.
People with symptoms of COVID-19, including mild symptoms, are encouraged to participate. Possible symptoms of the virus are fever (a measured temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit), cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle aches, headaches, sore throats or a new loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.