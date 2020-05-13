There is an active coronavirus investigation at a nursing home in Baldwin, but not at similar facilities in the Eau Claire area, according to state data.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released names of 38 skilled nursing facilities on Wednesday with active COVID-19 investigations, including Baldwin Care Center in St. Croix County.
“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a news release. “We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times."
There were no other nursing homes in the Chippewa Valley shown to have COVID-19 investigations, according to a map on the DHS website.
The news release stated that investigations are triggered if even one resident or staff member in a facility tests positive for COVID-19. Detecting COVID-19 in a nursing home is an indication that the facility is following proper procedures by working with public health experts to test and protect residents by using appropriate isolation and infection control practices, the department stated.
The department plans to update the list of nursing homes every week on Wednesday, showing which ones still have active investigations.
Nursing home residents are seen as a vulnerable population, which led to the increased transparency of data for those facilities reporting coronavirus cases.
The DHS website's map also shows investigations at other kinds of facilities, but not with the same detail. For example, there has been one group home and one workplace investigation in Eau Claire County, but the identity of those and status of the investigations are not listed.
Many counties had none or only a few investigations, but there were hot spots in the Milwaukee area and Brown County with numerous facility-wide investigations.