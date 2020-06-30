BARRON — Barron County officials have announced the first COVID-19-related death there.
"The death occurred in a resident who was in their 70s," the county's Public Health Department announced on its Facebook page. "The individual had underlying conditions. They first became ill on June 19, 2020 and passed away on June 29, 2020. How they got COVID-19 is unknown."
Barron County now has 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up one from Monday. However, 30 people have recovered. Two others are recovering at home, and no one is currently hospitalized from COVID-19 symptoms, the agency reports.
There are now 12 COVID-19-related deaths in 12 counties covering west-central Wisconsin: six in Clark County, two in Buffalo County, and one each in Barron, Eau Claire, Jackson and St. Croix counties.