BARRON — The Barron County Public Health Department has announced a second death in the county caused by complicatons from COVID-19.
In a press release Tuesday night, the agency said "the individual was in their 70s with underlying health conditions."
“Our hearts go out to all who are grieving,” said Barron County health officer Laura Sauve. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this loss.”
Seventy-six people in Barron County have tested positive for the virus. In the past 11 days, Barron County has had 35 new cases.
There now have been 16 confirmed deaths caused by COVID-19 across a 12-county area in western Wisconsin, state data shows.