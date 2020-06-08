Beachgoers have a low risk of catching COVID-19 at public beaches and swimming areas in Eau Claire County this summer — as long as they stay at least 6 feet away from other household groups, county health officials have said this month.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department isn’t planning to make beachgoers follow specific beach-related guidelines, department director Lieske Giese said at a Monday news conference, as temperatures in Eau Claire topped 90 degrees in the afternoon.
But they’ll be asked to follow the countywide health order's rules for socializing in groups: No more than 20 people at any given gathering, and household units must stay at least 6 feet apart. The restrictions are aimed at limiting the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
“As long as we see this disease not progressing rapidly, we’re hoping (beaches) continue to be a place that we can all enjoy this summer,” Giese said Monday.
There’s no evidence that COVID-19 can spread via water in pools, hot tubs or bodies of water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, in pools, chlorine or bromine used to disinfect the water “should inactivate the virus,” the CDC said.
The risk of visiting the beach depends completely on how well family units can keep a distance from each other, Giese said Friday.
“Going to a place with lots of people close in contact, (where) physical distance can’t be maintained, that's a concern,” she said.
Wearing cloth face masks isn’t required in the countywide order. The Health Department recommends people use them except while they’re in the water because “a face covering getting wet is not protective,” Giese said.
She warned beachgoers to watch children and be careful while tubing and boating, pointing to several instances in May and June when county rescue crews have retrieved people from local rivers.
As it does every summer, the Health Department is continuing to test the water quality of all county beaches and will close beaches temporarily if necessary, she said this month.
As of Monday, all six beaches — including Half Moon, Riverview, Lake Altoona, Big Falls, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork — were open, according to the county’s website.
Chippewa Valley beaches could see more visitors this summer, after the city of Eau Claire’s Friday announcement that the Fairfax Pool would be closed for repairs during the 2020 season.
Despite the public pool’s closure, kids are “still at a high risk of drowning even in less crowded backyard pools,” HSHS hospitals said in a news release Monday, urging children not to swim alone and parents to supervise closely.
The countywide COVID-19 order, which currently bars outdoor gatherings larger than 20 people and indoor gatherings larger than 10 people, is set to expire Thursday at midnight. The Health Department will likely release more details Wednesday about a new order that will continue on Friday, Giese said.
New cases
Five more cases of the virus were identified in Eau Claire County over the weekend, for a total of 124.
Eighteen of those 124 cases are active, with an estimated 106 having recovered, according to the county’s website.
Throughout Wisconsin, 203 new cases of the virus have been identified as of Monday, for a total of 21,038. The statewide rate of hospitalization for those with the virus is holding steady at 14%; 2,860 of Wisconsin’s roughly 21,000 cases have been hospitalized at any point, according to the state Department of Health Services.
No new deaths from the virus were recorded Monday in Wisconsin, the first day with no deaths since May 17.
In total, 646 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus, according to DHS.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline is 715-831-7425.