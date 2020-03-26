Bon Iver have shared the remaining three live recordings that will appear on "Blood Bank (10th Anniversary Edition)."
According to a news release from Shore Fire Media,
The reissue, which came out Friday on the Jagjaguwar label, backs each of the EP's four songs with new renditions captured across various stages, a decade after their debut. New liner notes are by Ryan Matteson.
In addition to the previously released "Blood Bank," the following performances (including by Eric Timothy Carlson and animation by Aaron Anderson) are available to stream at the web addresses listed:
• "Beach Baby" (live from The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Jan. 23, 2018), available at tinyurl.com/rz9xje7.
• "Babys" (live from Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London, March 4, 2018), tinyurl.com/u9jk6uc.
• "Woods" (live from Pitchfork Paris Presented by La Blogothèque, Nov. 3, 2018), tinyurl.com/tpgyv7h.
In partnership with Ambient Inks of Eau Claire, Bon Iver have also announced a new initiative that will donate 10% of all the band's merch sales to those affected in Wisconsin by the COVID-19 crisis. Running through April 10, the initiative will benefit Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund. Ambient Inks will be donating 100% of their share of web store proceeds.
Bon Iver is also launching a preorder for a Blood Bank anniversary crewneck sweatshirt to coincide with the merch initiative and reissue. All items are available at store.boniver.org.