ARCADIA — Country acts Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert and Cole Swindell, along with adult rock group Train, are the top acts headlining Ashley for the Arts festival this summer.
The 2022 festival is set for Aug. 11-13 in Arcadia’s Memorial Park. The lineup was finalized last week.
“We’re super-excited because we aim for a multi-genre audience,” said Bailey Waldera, spokeswoman at Ashley Furniture Industries.
Waldera said their goal each year is to have a balance of pop, rock and country acts that are family-friendly performers.
“Brooks & Dunn was on my wish list, and we wanted them for a few years,” Waldera said. “And Brantley Gilbert has a good following here in the area.”
Waldera said they made a conscious effort to bring back more pop acts this year with Train and American Idol winner Phil Phillips.
The event kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 11. Waldera said their goal is to expand the Thursday festivities, and have signed Barron singer Chris Kroeze to headline.
Brooks & Dunn headlined at Country Fest in rural Cadott in 2008. Brantley Gilbert played Country Fest in 2013 and again in 2018. Country Jam had Brooks & Dunn in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, and 2003.
The Friday lineup features country singer Morgan Wade, pop singer Phil Phillips, adult rock band Train and country singer Brantley Gilbert.
Saturday’s lineup features country singer Danielle Bradbery, 1980s rockers Night Ranger, Cole Swindell and Brooks & Dunn.
While Ashley doesn’t release exact numbers, Waldera said the 2021 festival drew more than 50,000 visitors over three days. The event raised $690,000 that was donated to 65 non-profit organizations, including 32 school clubs or groups. Most of the other non-profits benefit children, Waldera said. Non-profits receive money based on the number of volunteer hours worked at the event.
Along with expanding the Thursday festivities, Waldera said their goal is to provide more events during the day. They have lined up Timberworks Lumberjack Show to give six performances over the weekend.
Waldera said they are still improving the event, including the expanded use of park-and-ride locations with free shuttles to Memorial Park.
Tickets for this year’s event are $25 and good for the entire weekend. Tickets are now on sale on the website, ashleyforthearts.com
Ashley for the Arts, sponsored by Ashley Furniture, began in 2009. An estimated 10,000 people attended the event the first few years before it grew. In recent years, they’ve brought in acts such as the Beach Boys, Lady A, X Ambassadors, and Rascal Flatts. Last year’s lineup included Toby Keith, Little Big Town, the Barenaked Ladies, Foreigner and Switchfoot.