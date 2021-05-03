Buffalo County Health and Human Services will hold a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nelson on Friday and Saturday, the department announced.
The walk-up clinic will be offered Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Beth's Twin Bluffs Cafe, S286 Highway 35, Nelson.
The one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given on both days.
The vaccine is free, but the department recommended people bring their health insurance cards and wear a mask and a t-shirt.
At the event, the department will offer Mother's Day activities for children, including making a card or planting a flower that can then be gifted; it will provide construction paper, flower pots, soil and flowers for free.
The department encouraged people with questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine to stop by the Buffalo County Health & Human Services booth on Friday or Saturday to speak with public health workers.