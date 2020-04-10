The number of COVID-19 cases Eau Claire County has identified through testing, 21, has not risen since Monday.
But a case count that’s staying steady doesn’t necessarily mean the disease is stabilizing in the Eau Claire area, and the county is continuing to plan for a possible surge, health officials say.
It’s a “good sign, but not a certain sign that anything is specifically working at this point,” Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said at a news briefing Friday.
Giese noted it’s very likely more COVID-19 cases are being missed because testing is limited.
“Just because we haven’t had new positives doesn’t mean we think there isn't disease happening, and doesn't mean we think we’ll be out of all this soon,” Giese said. “We are continuing to plan for a potential surge.”
It’s possible that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order, which closed nonessential businesses and asked people to stay home whenever possible, has helped to flatten the curve in the Eau Claire area, she said.
But across the state as a whole, especially in southern Wisconsin, case counts continue to rise steadily.
Seventeen more Wisconsin residents are identified to have died of COVID-19 since Thursday. As of Friday, cases hit 3,068 statewide, with 128 total deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
“Any death is too many when it’s related to a disease like this,” Giese said. “Certainly any (death) in the state is something we should all be caring about. That’s a person, not just a number.”
The Eau Claire health department is still considering potential local sites that hospitals could use if a surge overwhelms their facilities, and Giese on Friday asked people not to be alarmed if they see law enforcement officers wearing masks while working.
“It doesn’t mean we think COVID-19 is everywhere in our community, but it’s our measure to make sure (officers) and the community are as safe as possible,” Gies said.
Eau Claire County had tested 1,051 people for COVID-19 as of Friday.
Local parks, recreation areas still open
Evers on Thursday ordered 40 state parks and recreation areas to close, citing overcrowding and vandalism. Most of the parks were in the southern part of the state; none were in west-central Wisconsin.
But Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters on Friday urged people to stay with their household unit while at parks, not litter and use social distancing measures with any other people who are present.
“In other parts of the state people have misused or inappropriately used these open spaces, and that means these open spaces got closed down,” Peters said.
Peters added that all playgrounds and most ball fields in the county are closed, as are county-run campgrounds. Other area campgrounds will be reviewed and likely will see adjustments in the future, he said.
For people doing yard work this spring, the Jeffers Road brush site is expected to open April 15 as usual, and be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Peters said.
The city’s annual yard waste curbside pickup is also expected to continue as usual between May 4 and May 8, he added.
Instead of holding press briefings daily, as it has for several weeks, the Eau Claire health department will hold briefings at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning next week, Giese said. The department may hold briefings on other days if significant updates develop.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.