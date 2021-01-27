EAU CLAIRE — The nation’s leading health organization has new advice for schools this week: If they require face masks, social distance and divide students into smaller cohorts, in-person classes don’t pose a significant risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a new study Tuesday, which is based on three months of monitoring and analyzing COVID-19 transmission at 17 rural schools in central Wisconsin.
When nearly all people in the schools wore masks and students were divided into smaller cohorts, there were very few instances of people transmitting COVID-19 to each other within school buildings and classrooms, CDC scientists wrote in the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The study takes a firmer tone about the safety of in-person classes than health organizations have used before. In October, the World Health Organization said that schools saw few COVID-19 outbreaks in early 2020, but said there was a “strong link” between the number of school outbreaks and community transmission of the virus.
In the CDC study, 191 Wood County students and school staffers contracted the virus, but only seven of those cases — all students — were linked to spread of the virus inside schools.
During the three-month study conducted in fall 2020, community transmission in Wood County was widespread. Between 7% and 40% of COVID-19 tests in the community came back positive during that time, according to the study.
The study suggests that “schools might be able to safely open with appropriate mitigation efforts in place,” CDC scientists wrote.
Chippewa Valley health experts agree.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has worked toward masks, student cohorts and social distancing in schools since early summer 2020, said Gretchen Sampson, former Polk County health officer assisting the Eau Claire Health Department with its COVID-19 response.
“We’ve seen lower spread when these measures are in place,” Sampson said in a statement to the Leader-Telegram. “We all want students to be back in school if a safe environment can be assured. Vaccination of educators will be the next step we can take in protecting the health of our school staff.”
Indoor sports could heighten risk
The CDC study holds a significant caveat.
Indoor high school sports practices and competitions, along with school-related social gatherings with little physical distancing or few safety precautions, heighten COVID-19 and risk “could jeopardize the safe operation of in-person education,” CDC scientists wrote.
The CDC pointed to its report of a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a high school wrestling tournament in December 2020. The outbreak sickened at least 38 student athletes and at least 41 of their close contacts, the agency said.
The CDC listed several things that would help ensure schools can operate safely: Restricting indoor dining at restaurants in the community, and postponing school-related, indoor sports practices and competitions.
Local schools report little transmission
All Chippewa Valley school districts brought students back to face-to-face classes, at least to some degree, when schools reopened in September.
They’ve reported very little transmission from in-person classes.
“We have not noticed any specific patterns with this,” said Heidi Eliopoulos, superintendent of the Altoona school district. “We review student and staff absences daily to look for overall illness and quarantine levels as well as any potential clusters.”
Eau Claire school officials also say the district hasn’t seen COVID-19 spread person-to-person within school buildings.
“We have experienced extremely minimal spread at the classroom level in our K-12 schools, and certainly not cohort or school-level spread,” said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson in a Tuesday email to the Leader-Telegram.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Eau Claire school district has had to quarantine two of its classrooms for two weeks due to a COVID-19 case.
Johnson said: “This is a credit to our students’ mask usage, staff cleaning and sanitizing protocols, teachers’ use of seating charts, acknowledgement of the six-foot distance expectation and detailed contract tracing in the schools.”
The Eau Claire and Altoona school districts are using a hybrid model: Dividing students into cohorts, alternating the days they are in classrooms and making classes all-online each Wednesday.