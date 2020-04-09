Strategies for helping employees while a company copes with the coronavirus were shared in an online video presentation for Chippewa Valley businesses.
Two human resources professionals gave examples of what companies are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic for their workers in a virtual town hall presented Thursday afternoon by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
“There is a lot of fear out there,” said Deb Marshall, a human resources expert at the Eau Claire office of accounting and consulting firm Wipfli.
As workers worry about their health, jobs and income, she said business owners and their human resources staff must communicate often with employees. That includes talking about unemployment insurance, any additional leave time available to them and if their hours or pay will be impacted by working at home while also tending to their children.
Jim Morgan, vice president of member experience for human resources organization MRA, said one of the best practices he’s seen businesses do is daily messages to employees, updating them on the company’s status and thanking them for their continued work.
“Now we’re seeing more companies doing video recordings from the CEO,” he said.
A three- to four-minute online video or half-page email are good ways to quickly communicate with your employees, Morgan said.
And while owners may usually be reluctant to discuss the company’s financial state, he said they should consider sharing that information with employees as well as what is being done to keep the business going.
“If there’s ever been a time for transparency, this is it,” he said.
Companies are making decisions that will impact their employees and management should let them know they’re addressing the situation, Marshall said, even if they don’t have all the answers yet.
“The money matters here. We’ve got to have enough money to run our businesses and be good to our employees,” she said.
Both Morgan and Marshall also shared examples of ways that “essential” businesses have adapted to protect the health of their workers by reducing the potential to spread germs.
Call centers have been splitting up their crews so only half work in the office, the rest at home, Marshall said. Then after a week or two and thorough cleaning of the workplace, the groups switch so those who stayed at home now return to their usual desks.
Moving large machinery at a manufacturing business isn’t easy to do, Morgan said, so factories are finding ways to adjust hours for employees so they’re not in the same general area at the same time.
“So not everybody’s walking in the door at 8 a.m. and leaving at 5 p.m.,” he said.
Usual break times also have been changed so there aren’t groups of employees in the break room. Tables also have been spread out so workers don’t sit close together during meals.
Some employers have also been upping pay for workers that have direct contact with the public, such as cashiers and sales clerks, Marshall noted.
She’s seen it appear as a $2 an hour “hazard pay,” but suggested some alternate names.
“I would prefer we use ‘appreciation pay,’ ‘hero pay’ or ‘thank you pay,’” she said.
If companies do learn of an employee diagnosed with COVID-19, they’re instructed to have the worker contact the health department, said Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County health director. Public health officials will then work with that employee to investigate others the person came in contact with who could also be infected.
Marshall said that word of a case of coronavirus found at a business will likely spread fast, unless management gets in front of the issue.
“Yes, the health department will come out to see you, but I bet you it will be out on social media before that,” she said.
Marshall urged that when businesses do learn of a positive case that they should talk to employees right away to allay their concerns before rumors start to spread.
While businesses including grocery stores have put social distancing practices in place while they have remained open, Morgan said businesses that had to close should start planning for the future.
For businesses that were deemed “nonessential” and closed upon Gov. Tony Evers’ March 25 safer-at-home order, Morgan advised them to consider what they’ll do differently when they are allowed to reopen.
“Looking forward now, companies need to start thinking of how we bring our people back, under what circumstances,” he said.
That means considering if office furniture will need to be rearranged to maintain more space between employees.
Fewer in-person meetings also could be a response that businesses have after they reopen to reduce contact between people, Morgan said.
Currently, Evers’ order has an end date of April 24, which would allow business to resume unless the edict is extended.
“We’re not expecting after the order is done that the disease will be gone,” Giese said.
However, health officials hope the number of new cases found each day will have slowed down by then to make it safer for more businesses to reopen.