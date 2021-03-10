ALTOONA — Eau Claire schools will ease students back to classrooms for more in-person classes in early April, and Altoona and Chippewa Falls may follow suit.
The Altoona school district has surveyed parents about sixth- through 12th-grade students returning to school four days per week starting April 6, but the proposal is still up in the air.
Almost 1,200 Altoona families responded to the survey.
A small majority, about 53%, said they didn’t support expanding in-person classes to four days a week for grades six-12, according to survey results.
About 47% of families who responded said they would support the increase of face-to-face classes.
“Because we knew increasing attendance meant that we would not be able to maintain 6 feet of distance between students in some environments, we felt it was important to only make this move if our parents support it,” said Heidi Eliopoulos, Altoona schools superintendent, in a letter to parents sent on Tuesday.
If the district moves ahead, the change would impact all students in the district, since furniture that’s currently in the elementary and intermediate schools would need to be returned to the middle and high schools, Eliopoulos said in the letter. That means there would be places in all schools where teachers, students and staff couldn’t maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
The Altoona school board plans to discuss the matter at a board meeting Monday, Eliopoulos said in the letter.
In Altoona, kindergarten through fifth-grade students are already attending classes face-to-face four days per week.
Chippewa Falls district considering similar measure
The Chippewa Falls school district is also cautiously recommending increasing face-to-face classes.
In Chippewa Falls, all students are attending in-person classes four days per week. On Fridays students are taught virtually via self-guided lessons, said Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes.
In a Feb. 22 letter to parents and staff, Holmes recommended the district return to five days per week of in-person learning, starting the week of April 5, if staffers can keep getting vaccinated and the virus continues to trend downward in the community.
The school district can’t guarantee 6 feet of social distancing “in all instances in every building,” Holmes said in the letter.
Chippewa Falls schools are using mitigation measures and 87% of school district employees have said they intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine in March, Holmes added.
“As always, I must remind everyone that this public health emergency remains highly fluid and all things are subject to change, practically on a daily basis,” Holmes said in the letter. “We are hopeful the community’s health continues to improve and that a spike in COVID cases in Chippewa County does not occur in the coming days, weeks, or months.”
Chippewa Falls district staffers began getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in early March; Holmes said he expects those staffers to be fully vaccinated at the end of the month.
Holmes asked parents to still keep children home from school and have them tested if they have symptoms of the virus. A child who tests positive for COVID-19 after attending school with symptoms means that 40-plus students, and potentially staff members, could have to be quarantined, he said.
Eau Claire schools have already begun planning to increase face-to-face classes starting in early April, though for fewer grades.
The Eau Claire school board in late February voted to allow kindergarten through 5th grade students to return to in-person classes four days a week.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has said it’s seen very limited spread of COVID-19 in classrooms throughout the county, but it’s noted connected cases of COVID-19 in non-classroom school-related activities, local health officials said in February.