CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ray and Jan Klimovitz got to their town of Eagle Point home at 3:30 a.m. Monday, tired but happy to there.
The Klimovitzes were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California for several days because 23 people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus; they should have flown home a week ago.
Instead, they stayed on the ship until Thursday.
“We were supposed to go to (a base) in Texas, but Texas didn’t want us,” Jan Klimovitz said Monday afternoon. “But our luggage wound up in Texas.”
They were flown to a U.S. Air Force base in Georgia, where they were quarantined for three days, before they were flown home Sunday evening.
“We are extremely excited to be here,” Jan Klimovitz said. “It has been wonderful to be home. Our family and friends have kept us upbeat.”
The Klimovitzes are still under a new 14-day quarantine in their house, but Jan Klimovitz said they didn’t mind. They have stayed healthy throughout.
“It’s been a very interesting experience,” she said.
Jan Klimovitz said they were treated well in their stay in Georgia.
“They fed us well. We actually have no complaints at all,” she said.
Jan Klimovitz praised government officials, from elected representatives to public health agencies, for spending much of their weekend while ironing out details for them to return to Wisconsin.
“(U.S. Rep.) Ron Kind just called us to make sure we got home OK,” she said. “(U.S. Sen.) Ron Johnson’s office helped a lot too.”
The Klimovitzes were notified Sunday morning that they had been cleared to go home. They gathered their belongings at 6:30 p.m. and headed to a plane.
“They picked up 29 of us,” she said.
The plane made one stop, in Indiana, to drop off some people there, before they continued their flight home. Volunteer drivers then brought them to their home.
For the next two weeks, their health will be monitored by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, she said.
Ray, 84, and Jan, 81, thanked family and friends for keeping their spirits up over the past 10 days, as they were first quarantined in their room on the cruise ship before they were finally cleared to leave.