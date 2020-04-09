CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros. Brewing Co. stopped making its vodka and spirits in mid-March, when the state’s stay-at-home order went into place.
Instead, they have converted to producing hand sanitizer, made from 160-proof alcohol and a mixture of a few other ingredients.
Gary Bidlune, the distillery’s general manager, joked with customers on Thursday that he’d rather be making and selling vodka.
“I don’t think anyone involved in this place thought we’d be making hand sanitizer,” Bidlune said.
In the past month, they’ve filled 15,000 12-ounce bottles with their Trumie’s hand sanitizer, which is made on site. (Trumie’s is the brand name of the vodka and spirits line created in the building.) Sales at the distillery, located at 402 River St. near downtown Chippewa Falls, began this week.
Bidlune had a steady stream of customers, some who bought just a couple of bottles, but others bought an entire case, containing 12 bottles. Each bottle sells for $6 plus sales tax.
“We see how thankful people are, and how great it is we can supply this,” Bidlune said in between ringing up customers. “It’s fantastic. We can’t keep up. The traffic and the phone calls are insane. We’re getting a lot of comments on Facebook.”
Bidlune said it was a team effort from a number of businesses. Silver Springs has provided the bottles, Leinenkugel’s has provided beer that is being converted to the high-level alcohol, and Catalytic Combustion has provided totes and volunteers.
“This whole community has come together,” Bidlune said. “These bottles are being filled by volunteers.”
Bidlune said they won’t be shipping any of the hand sanitizer.
“They have to stop in and pick it up. Next week we should have gallons available,” he said. “We welcome businesses to call in orders.”
The distillery also has been donating bottles to area fire and EMS departments, he added.
Because of World Health Organization’s formula standards, the hand sanitizer is a liquid, not a gel. Bidlune was recommending people break the seal by puncturing it with a pin to avoid spilling it.
Bidlune said the next step is to keep working on ways to reduce their supply costs to keep the prices down.
The distillery used to be the site of a Celebrity Video store. The owners purchased the site and completely overhauled it, beginning in March 2015, with the brewery opening in March 2016.
To learn more, call Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros. Brewing Co. at 715-861-5100.
Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery in Eau Claire also has started production of a hand sanitizer. The company said it will prioritize sending the product to essential businesses and organizations, and will create a wait list for others who want the sanitizer. People can contact Infinity at sanitizer@infinitybeverages.com.